Not yet back to normal: Uist & Barra falls to autumn

Normally, the Uist & Barra Invitational Piping Competition would be the first major event of the UK solo piping year.

Normally, the contest would be happening in about a week’s time.

But, while the piping and drumming world strives to get back to “normal,” there’s still a long way to go as the organizers of the competition have decided to postpone the event until September or October of this year.

Like many others, the competition was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, and the March 2020 contest was the last significant event to be held before COVID-19 put paid to piping plans.

We are committed to finding a date later this year that I hope will work for everyone. – John-Angus Smith

“It’s been two years since we last held the event and we just felt that it was a bit too early to hold the event at this stage,” said organizer John-Angus Smith. “It’s always a very well attended event, and we are committed to finding a date later this year that I hope will work for everyone.”

The Uist & Barra is one of the longest-running solo piping events in the world, held 75 times. The Uist & Barra Association (Comunn Uibhist agus Bharraigh Ghlaschu) is a group based in Glasgow particularly for the many Gaelic speakers from the Hebrides who have moved to the Lowlands of Scotland over the years.

The list of winners of the Uist & Barra over the years is a who’s who of the greatest pipers in history, including John D. Burgess, John MacFadyen, Donald MacLeod and Donald MacPherson.

Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, was the winner of the 2020 Uist & Barra.

March 7, 2020