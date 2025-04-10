Opinion: Associations that go beyond competition can further the art and keep members involved

We wrote a few years ago about the annual attrition of competing pipers and drummers, and how many associations do little if anything to retain those who love piping and drumming but become fed up with the anxiety, expense and time required to compete.

Our thoughts in 2023 were mostly around older players who quietly drift away, often never seen again. With an aging population, the competition scene, with few exceptions, is increasingly a younger person’s game.

Most associations leave it to bands to recruit and teach new players. Associations rely on their members to replace departed members. At best, it’s a break-even total membership stasis. With relatively fewer bands, there’s less teaching, and with less teaching, there are fewer members, resulting in fewer bands, and so on. Some associations have finally realized that they need to take teaching into their own hands if they’re to survive. Some, if not most, are still woefully behind.

Traditionally, there are piping and drumming associations and clubs/societies. Associations are for competition; clubs and societies for unjudged performance. Each shares the common bonds of music, camaraderie, and, presumably, fun. (There are some exceptions, but let’s just use these terms for simplicity.)

The last element—fun—seems to erode from the competing experience. When competing is no longer fun, most pipers and drummers move on.

Most associations seem to think their only function is to organize piping and drumming competitions. With few exceptions, that’s all they do.

Associations subsist on memberships and competition entry fees—the more competitions they can stage, the more revenues they can generate to—you guessed it—hold more competitions.

Competitions are supposedly catalysts for quality. We indoctrinate pipers and drummers with the notion that competition is simply what good pipers and drummers do. The sooner we can get novices into competitions, the sooner they can become hooked on winning, and once they have that bug, they’re in it for life . . . or until they become so worn down by the constant criticism and futile (but strangely addictive) pursuit of perfection that they walk away.

Meanwhile, consider the small clubs and societies that exist and are gaining popularity: the Pittsburgh Piobaireachd Club, the Piobaireachd Society, the Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society, the Eagle Pipers Society, the NB Piobaireachd Club, the Saint Florian Pipers Society . . . the list is long.

Some of these organizations host an annual competition, but with everything they do, their mandate is to further the art.

But, wait, isn’t that the core objective of the competition-running associations? Why, yes, it is! This is where the competition-running associations and piping and drumming clubs overlap.

While competition associations watch as the majority of their members lose interest in competition and all the anxiety, expense, and politics that accompany it, they do little if anything to stem the annual flow of members leaving. It’s just what happens.

And that’s where competition-running organizations are missing the obvious. They could and should create space for those not or no longer interested in competing—those who comprise the vast majority of pipers and drummers.

Competition associations should either get together with clubs and societies or start their own non-competing membership branch.

If associations are supposed to promote music, why do they confine themselves to competition? Not only is it demonstrably limiting, but many would argue that incessant competition does little or nothing to promote the art. Our type of competition stifles creativity because of the strictures, rules and traditions that competitors must adhere to and judges habitually reward.

If associations created a non-competing category for members and organized events and programs similar to those run by other non-competing clubs and societies, not only would they better fulfill their mandate of furthering the art, but they’d expand their membership. They could provide a place for those not interested in having their music judged every weekend but still want to learn, listen, and perform without the withering anxiety and pressure of trying to be impossibly perfect.

Associations embracing non-competition performance and teaching would require a different type of organizing and, inevitably, more volunteers to look after this new membership segment. But clearly, non-competition clubs and societies can attract volunteers, so it’s possible. Former competitors might want to further the art without the ceaseless need to be judged.

If we ran an association, we’d create monthly sessions where criticism and competition are forbidden. All members can attend, and non-members pay, say, $10 to enjoy a stress-free environment of musical education, enlightenment, and appreciation.

Associations are under increasing pressure to provide more value to their members beyond staging yet another competition where yet more fees are required. They can add value by creating non-judgmental, stress-free performance environments of learning, fellowship, and fun.

Perhaps it’s too radical an idea for associations that depend on entry fees and countless events for every level and type of piper and drummer. Maybe anything but the pursuit of perfection and judging the art is unacceptable.

But “furthering the art” needs to be more than a cliché. Associations can fulfill their number-one mandate and secure their future by embracing and retaining non-competing pipers and drummers as members through performance, teaching, camaraderie and stress-free fun.

