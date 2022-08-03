Opinion: The pipe band MSR doesn’t have to mean misery

The numbers don’t lie.

The pipe band march, strathspey & reel as we know it is not popular. It’s not popular with non-players. It’s not popular with judges. And most importantly, it’s not popular with pipers and drummers.

Look at the video views of pipe band MSRs get compared with medleys: at least half the number. Look at the audience gathered at pipe band competitions: they gravitate to medleys. We see that yearly at the World’s and North American Championships, where people would instead hit the beer tent than subject their ears to yet another rendition of “Blair Drummond.”

To be sure, there is a time and place for MSRs as a technical test for solo pipers where audiences don’t much matter, but for pipe bands, the MSR format as we know it has well and truly run its course.

We have said it before, but it bears repeating: the MSR is simply an early form of a medley. The strathspey & reel on its own is a logical progression of tunes derived from Highland dancing. Maybe a march to start is supposed to be the dancer strutting to the actual dance, but tacking on a 2/4 march makes as much or little musical sense as playing a hornpipe, polka, 4/4 march, or another genre in four. A 2/4 march seems arbitrary.

Like piobaireachd, big competition marches, strathspeys and reels can be beautiful things. But they are esoteric pieces that are difficult or even impossible to comprehend by non-players. They are the examples cited when non-piper/drummer listeners say “But it all sounds the same.”

If we accept that the MSR is nothing more than a brief medley, and if the powers that be insist on keeping it as a required format, then why not encourage bands to be creative? Why not add harmony, counter-melodies or inventive percussion? After all, there is nothing in the rules that says bands can’t do that, so why not start the experimentation before the protectors of the past (read: RSPBA) use their power to prevent it?

Ironically, bands routinely riff on big solo competition style MSR tunes in medleys, adding wonderfully creative orchestration, experimenting with time signatures. This shows that, yes, these are great tunes and, to paraphrase the songwriters’ adage: a great tune is always a great tune regardless of its interpretation.

We get it, and we’ve heard it all. The staunch purists proclaim MSRs as the “real” music and the “real” test of pipers and drummers. They cook up every reason imaginable to breathe wind into the old gasbag when, really, it might be better for everyone to pull the plug.

Anyone who claims a pipe band MSR is more complex or intricate than today’s medley probably hasn’t played in a band for 30 years. As a test of musical and technical skill, a modern medley’s orchestration, nuance, technical challenges, and complicated bridges and breaks leave an MSR in its dust.

We encourage associations to look at the audiences and, most importantly, ask their members what they want. After that, act accordingly to attract more learners, retain more players and build bigger audiences – or even any audience.

The Grade 1 medleys and MSRs will be live-streamed by BBC Scotland. They don’t reveal viewership, but we can guarantee that the MSRs will have about half the interest that the medleys garner. Watch the crowd, too: the medley is packed; the MSRs exposes plenty of empty seats, even though people paid for them.

The Breton bagad championships are coming up. There will be huge stadium crowds of enthusiastic non-players eager to be enthralled, impressed and entertained. Will the bands be required to play basic traditional Breton music from a century or longer ago with no re-arrangement or orchestration? Merci, mais non.

We can continue to stay hidebound to tradition for tradition’s sake, or we can accept that we’re competing more than ever with short attention spans and myriad other options for how we spend our free time.

We can stick with the past or work to attract more newcomers and entertain more audiences. To us, the choice is obvious.

