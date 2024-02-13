Opinion: The RSPBA deserves due credit

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s ability to secure all five major championships is nothing less than remarkable. The organization deserves full credit for voluntary hard work, determination, and savvy business acumen.

Some will undoubtedly say, “Well, they’re just doing their job.” That’s true because five championships are, by the association’s own terms, its minimum mandate.

But consider the challenges the last year has brought. The UK’s economy isn’t exactly rollicking. Councils are beset with budget constraints, and a pipe band competition isn’t always the obvious best use of scarce funds.

Apart from the chief executive and a handful of office administrators, no one is paid for this work. Pipe band associations are run by volunteers who have stepped up to work for member pipers and drummers. Yes, they have agreed to do the work, but rarely, if ever, are they professional sponsorship coordinators or event planners (maybe someday they will be). They are elected by the members as the best people to complete complicated tasks.

The association’s completion of deals with new sponsors in the wake of Chief Executive Colin Mulhern’s unexpected resignation and the sad and sudden passing of Vice-President John Hughes, a lifelong contributor to piping and drumming, are all the more reasons to commend them.

From a communications standpoint, the RSPBA was smart to end 2023 by lowering expectations, a classic sales and marketing strategy. Over-promising and risking underdelivering is rarely smart.

In late November, they proactively cautioned that the 2024 season might consist of only two major championships. They could well have carried on leaving membership to wonder what was happening. By cautioning that a two-major season was possible, if not probable, they had to know that there would be outrage from members and widespread public criticism.

The RSPBA decision-makers have become heroes. The development likely changes the complexion of their annual general meeting in early March from an event with members wielding pitchforks and flaming torches to a sure victory celebration for the volunteers who delivered through bleak times.

By late January 2024, though, they announced that Perth, Scotland, had come on board to host the European Championships. The news was welcomed with joy. Why? Obvioulsy, it was good news, but even better because many had expected the worst.

A few weeks later, the association completed plans for a five-championship season, announcing that Bangor, Northern Ireland, and Forres, Scotland, had signed on to sponsor the UK and British Championships, respectively.

pipes|drums is critical of any association that does not act in the best interests of its #1 objective: to further the art of piping and drumming. Holding associations’ proverbial feet to the fire is essential to good representation. Only by seeking answers to fair questions and raising legitimate concerns to promote healthy debate can we ever expect to improve.

But it’s just as important to acknowledge good work. The RSPBA pinning down five major championships in 2024 and, we hope, beyond, is a job well done.

We salute you.