Part 2 of Stuart Liddell on “Garron,” his new studio recording out now

We continue our exclusive chat with Stuart Liddell on his recently released studio album, Garron.

In the first installment, he talked about the making of the album, and in this final part, Liddell picks out his other favourite track of the 15 on the album. Given that his first pick was a blazing hot duo of hornpipes with more gracenotes than stars, his second choice might surprise you.

He also talks about why he included a well-kent, but very short piobaireachd on Garron, and his thoughts on why studio albums by solo pipers and pie bands are so rare today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the record, here’s the transcript of the second part of our conversation, edited slightly for clarity.

pipes|drums: You also picked out another track that you particularly like, “Hector the Hero,” which we’ve got queued up here, too. Should we have a listen to that?

Stuart Liddell: Sure.

pipes|drums: “Hector the Hero” – why did you pick that as one of your favourites?

Stuart Liddell: It’s a standalone piece, “Hector the Hero.” Again, it’s a tune I’ve been playing for a long, long time. I’ve heard some of the great players of the past play it, and great players of the present, like Fred Morrison, for example. The tune itself is a very emotive piece on its own. And I know that I can connect with that somehow. I’m not really sure why. It’s just a beautiful melody and a great piece on its own.

pipes|drums: Speaking of that, it’s interesting you put on the album “Lament for Alasdair Dearg MacDonald of Glengarry,” the short piobaireachd, which is often thought of as a beginner’s tune, although it’s a very sophisticated piece of music. I think it’s only been recorded once, maybe by Andrew Wright, back in the 1980s. Why did you pick “Alasdair Dearg”?

“I’d like to think of Garron as if all the tunes would be like playing in a recital.”

Stuart Liddell: “Alasdair Dearg” is itself a cracking tune. Yeah, it’s only about six minutes. I’d like to think of Garron as if all the tunes would be like playing in a recital. And if I do a recital, chances are “Alasdair Dearg” would be the one to pick because it gives people a little introduction to piobaireachd and its power and again, the emotion behind it. That one is a good demonstrator, if you like. I guess that’s why it’s included in the album as well; to give people a little flavour of it, to entice them in.

pipes|drums: We couldn’t help but be reminded of when Steven McWhirter was talking about the drum score in the Inveraray Medley that helped win the Worlds last year: very straightforward and something that everybody could basically play. Did you have that in mind, where it’s accessible to everybody?

Stuart Liddell: Exactly. Yeah, it builds really well. As we know, some piobaireachds can be quite sizeable tunes. “Lament of the Harp Tree” probably wouldn’t be the one to play. For the piobaireachd enthusiasts, it’d be absolutely heaven. But if you’re new to piobaireachd, it would take a bit of understanding. “Alasdair Dearg” helps introduce that. I like the way the melody is very melodic, and I like the way that it builds up in its complexity. It really does build all the way to the end of the crunluath a mach.

Again, it’s just a little flavour of the structure of these types of tunes, the theme and variation structure. Plus, I enjoy playing it. It might be the first tune I ever got given, I think by my grandfather [Pipe-Major Ronald McCallum MBE], at a summer school. It’ll be a while ago now.

pipes|drums: We have something in common: “Alasdair Dearg” was the first piobaireachd I learned. It was the melody. I didn’t understand it at first, but once you start to get your head around it, it’s pretty cool and hooks you to the music.

Stuart Liddell: Aye. It’s like a lot of things, like American football. If you understand the rules.

pipes|drums: Exactly. “‘Alasdair Dearg’ is like American football.” Those words have never been said before! To wrap, studio solo piping albums, studio pipe band albums, even, are such a rarity these days. Why do you think that is?

Stuart Liddell: That’s a great question. It could be the expense. More likely, it could be the access to the digital age and the platforms. You can access all kinds of stuff on the platforms nowadays at your fingertips. Even when you go to perform somewhere, the phones are out, and everyone’s getting recorded, and it’s all available there and then instantly. It could have something to do with that. I’m not entirely sure.

pipes|drums: Well, we certainly welcomed Garron‘s appearance, and congratulations again. We’ll look forward to more CDs and projects from you in the future. Always a pleasure.

Stuart Liddell: Thank you.

pipes|drums: Stuart Liddell’s new album, Garron, is out now on CD and soon to be on vinyl and other formats.

Our thanks to Stuart Liddell for taking the time to share his thoughts about Garron and more.

Garron is available directly from StuartLiddell.com for £17.50.

Stay tuned for more from pipes|drums, coming soon.

What are your thoughts? Please do use our Comments feature below, which allows you to post your feedback, kudos and criticisms either attributed or anonymously.