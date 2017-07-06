p|d’s must-see Piping Live! picks

Published: August 2, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 12)

pipes|drums brings you our must-see picks for the 2017 Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival of week-long celebrations with more than 200 events taking place across the city, August 7-13.

Some of us are old enough to remember the days when members of visiting bands would sit around for days wondering which pubs and what chips-shop to hit as the only form of entertainment during World’s Week, trying to resist not drinking too much and having a cholesterol-induced coronary before the big day at Bellahouston Park.

How times have changed . . .

Now, Piping Live! brings an unbelievably diverse program with the best pipers and bands in the world, and this year’s acts include Peatbog Faeries, Battlefield Band and Tejedor, as well as events like the Masters Solos, the International Quartets, Pipe Idol and daily recitals by the world’s greatest Highland pipers.

In between band practices and hanging at the Street Café and consuming delicious BBQ, head to these events to put a nice foamy head on your Hamburger Week in Glasgow.

 

Page 1 of 1212310Last »
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Touch blackwood
    Thu, 6 Jul 2017
    “There’s plenty of time for despair,” a friend likes to say when playing golf after someone hits an iffy shot. Rather than assuming that the ball went into the bunker, he encourages you to err on the side of optimism … Continue re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 4, 2017Dornoch Highland GatheringMeadows Park, Dornoch, Scotland

August 4, 2017Festival Interceltique LorientLorient, Brittany France

August 4, 2017Glengarry Highland GamesMaxville ON

August 5, 2017Dundonald Highland GamesFields below Dundonald Castle Winehouse Yett, Dundonald, Scotland

August 5, 2017Aboyne Highland GamesAboyne Green, Aboyne, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Remember, it’s a musical instrument.
Simon McKerrell, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Play the Suite music