Peel Regional Police the big winners at Cobourg, Ontario
The massed bands scene at the 2023 Cobourg Highland Games.Cobourg, Ontario – June 17, 2023 – The Grade 2 Peel Regional Police Pipe Band were the winners of the top pipe band grade at the annual Cobourg Highland Games, held on the sunny shores of Lake Ontario and white cloud sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s. Due to no entries, a Grade 1 band contest was not held.
Andrea Boyd was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Henry Paluch won the Amateur Piper of the Day aggregate..
Grade 2 (MSR, five competed)
1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,2,1)
2nd Toronto Police (1,3,4,3)
3rd Ottawa Highlanders (4,5,1,2)
4th St. Andrew’s College Association (3,2,3,4)
5th Ottawa Police Service (5,4,5,5)
Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders
Mid-section: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: Terry Cleland, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR, four competed)
1st Guelph
2nd Durham Regional Police
3rd Glengarry
Drumming: Guelph
Mid-section: Guelph
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Pete Aumonier (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley, eight competed)
1st Peel Regional Police (Gr4)
2nd Rob Roy
3rd Guelph
Drumming: Peel Regional Police
Mid-section: Rob Roy
Judges: Judges: Terry Cleland, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, 11 competed)
1st Ottawa Caledonian
2nd Smith Falls Gordon
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial
Drumming: Paris Port Dover
Mid-section: Smith Falls Gordon
Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Pete Aumonier (ensemble)
