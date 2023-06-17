Peel Regional Police the big winners at Cobourg, Ontario

The massed bands scene at the 2023 Cobourg Highland Games.Cobourg, Ontario – June 17, 2023 – The Grade 2 Peel Regional Police Pipe Band were the winners of the top pipe band grade at the annual Cobourg Highland Games, held on the sunny shores of Lake Ontario and white cloud sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s. Due to no entries, a Grade 1 band contest was not held.

Andrea Boyd was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Henry Paluch won the Amateur Piper of the Day aggregate..

Grade 2 (MSR, five competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,2,1)

2nd Toronto Police (1,3,4,3)

3rd Ottawa Highlanders (4,5,1,2)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (3,2,3,4)

5th Ottawa Police Service (5,4,5,5)

Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders

Mid-section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Terry Cleland, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, four competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Durham Regional Police

3rd Glengarry

Drumming: Guelph

Mid-section: Guelph

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Pete Aumonier (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley, eight competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (Gr4)

2nd Rob Roy

3rd Guelph

Drumming: Peel Regional Police

Mid-section: Rob Roy

Judges: Judges: Terry Cleland, Conor Cooper (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, 11 competed)

1st Ottawa Caledonian

2nd Smith Falls Gordon

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial

Drumming: Paris Port Dover

Mid-section: Smith Falls Gordon

Judges: Amy Garson, Brian Williamson (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Pete Aumonier (ensemble)

