Perfect day at Glenfinnan for Finlay Johnston

Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 19, 2023 – With most of the piping and drumming world focused on the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, nine stalwart solo pipers braved tough conditions at the historic Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, the only bright side in the weather being a strong breeze helping to keep the notorious west coast midges away. Finlay Johnston of Glasgow carried the day with straight firsts.

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

3rd Chris McLeish, Glasgow

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

March

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis

3rd Hector Munro, Edinburgh

Judge: Rona Lightfoot

Strathspey & Reel

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Matt Panteleoni

3rd Andrew Orr, Fort William, Scotland

Judge: Rona Lightfoot