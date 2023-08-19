Results
August 19, 2023

Perfect day at Glenfinnan for Finlay Johnston

Finlay Johnston competing at an indoor event in 2022.

Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 19, 2023 – With most of the piping and drumming world focused on the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, nine stalwart solo pipers braved tough conditions at the historic Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, the only bright side in the weather being a strong breeze helping to keep the notorious west coast midges away. Finlay Johnston of Glasgow carried the day with straight firsts.

Piobaireachd
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
3rd Chris McLeish, Glasgow
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

March
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis
3rd Hector Munro, Edinburgh
Judge: Rona Lightfoot

Strathspey & Reel
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Matt Panteleoni
3rd Andrew Orr, Fort William, Scotland
Judge: Rona Lightfoot

The Glenfinnan monument is not truly leaning in this parabolic pic from the 2023 Highland Gathering.

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 17, 2023
Stuart Liddell wins 2023 Ghillies Memorial Recital-Challenge
Results
August 17, 2023
Cameron Bonar: 2023 Pipe Idol Champion
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?