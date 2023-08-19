Perfect day at Glenfinnan for Finlay Johnston
Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 19, 2023 – With most of the piping and drumming world focused on the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow, nine stalwart solo pipers braved tough conditions at the historic Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, the only bright side in the weather being a strong breeze helping to keep the notorious west coast midges away. Finlay Johnston of Glasgow carried the day with straight firsts.
Piobaireachd
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
3rd Chris McLeish, Glasgow
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
March
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Matt Panteleoni, St. Louis
3rd Hector Munro, Edinburgh
Judge: Rona Lightfoot
Strathspey & Reel
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Matt Panteleoni
3rd Andrew Orr, Fort William, Scotland
Judge: Rona Lightfoot
