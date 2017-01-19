Pipes+Drums 2016 videos: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate

Published: January 21, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 5)

As we wait out the long winter months in the northern hemisphere, pipes|drums Magazine is pleased to bring you the second in our series of videos from the annual Pipes + Drums Recital, sponsored by pipes|drums Magazine, at the Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival.

+ Pipes+Drums 2016 videos: Ottawa Police Service

This year’s event on August 9th drew probably the largest crowd ever for a Street Café event at Piping Live!, with enthusiastic listeners spilling out from the marquee at least 20 deep, almost onto the road.

We bring you Lead-Drummer Gordon Brown and piper Calum Watson of the Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

Boghall-PipesPlusDrums2016_ (8)_medGordon Brown is a superstar of pipe band drumming. The leading-drummer of Boghall & Bathgate since 1992, Brown was the winner of the World Solo Drumming Championship in 1994 and 2002, and featured routinely in the top-six oat the event until he retired from solo competing. He has led his Boghall & Bathgate drum section to multiple titles, including two RSPBA Champion of Champions (2007 and 2010), a World Band Drumming title (2001). He teaches and judges all around the world.

Calum Watson, who filled in on short notice for Pipe-Major Ross Harvey, who had to cancel due to work commitments in Edinburgh, is from Lasswade, Scotland, and a piper on the rapid ascent, featuring in solo competition prize-lists in Scotland over the last few years.

With proceeds from pipes|drums subscriptions and advertising revenues, we are able to fund events such as the Pipes+Drums Recital, where performers are compensated fairly for their work. Be sure to check out the pipes|drums Magazine YouTube channel, now featuring almost 500 original piping and drumming videos.

+ Check out the pipes|drums Magazine YouTube channel

We hope that you enjoy these videos from last year’s pipes|drums Magazine Pipes+Drums Recital, and please stay tuned for more over the next few months.

(Keep turning to the next page for each of the five videos.)

 

Page 1 of 5123Last »
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
January 21, 1979John MacFadyen dies, Busby.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Trumped up
    Thu, 19 Jan 2017
    So music acts and politicians are boycotting the Donald Trump inauguration. I admire them for standing firm on their political beliefs, and can understand why musicians might feel that performing at an event could be seen to suppo …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS January 27, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 7, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
When using airtight seasoning , always inspect your stocks and clean them , as excess of seasoning at the bottom of the stock may cause unsteadiness and make the drone impossible to tune up .
Patrick Molard, Brittany
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Capt. John A. MacLellan, MBE