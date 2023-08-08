pipes|drums’ 2023 Guide to Grade 1 Band World’s Week Practices and Appearances

pipes|drums is pleased to bring all pipe band members, friends and enthusiasts in Scotland for Piping Live! and the World Championships our nineteenth Guide to Grade 1 Band Practices and Appearances!

We’ve reached out to all 16 top-grade bands entered for the World’s with a request to share their information, and the list follows below.

We’ll update as additional information comes in from the few bands that are still to get back to us.

Please, before you set out to check out a practice, please refer back to this list as information could change.

Also, watch for our annual Pick The Six contest, offering a grand prize package worth thousands in piping/drumming prizes contributed by our excellent advertisers!

Our thanks to the bands that shared their information with us, and best of luck to all competing at the 2023 World Championships.

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Practices

Aug. 14-17, – Kelvingrove Park, 11:30 am daily.

Wed., Aug. 16, 6 pm Open practice at the National Piping Centre, McPhater Street.

Other appearances

Aug. 12 concert in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, as part of the Tattoo Metagama Festival.

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Auckland & District (New Zealand)

Practices

Tue., Aug. 15 – 5:30 pm open practice, National Piping Centre, McPhater Steert, Glasgow

Wed., Aug. 16 – 10 am practice, Caledonian Court, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow

Thur., Aug. 17 – 10 am practice, Caledonian Court, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow

Other appearance

Mon., August 14 – 1 pm Piping Live! Performance, Buchanan Street, Glasgow

Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand)

Practices

Tue., Aug. 15 – 2 pm full rehearsal, Botanic Gardens, Great Western Road, Glasgow

Thur., Aug. 17 – 3 pm full rehearsal, Glasgow Green

Other appearance

Mon., Aug. 14 – 3 pm Piping Live! Buchanan St. performance

Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

Practice

Thur., Aug. 17 – 2 to 4 pm Glasgow Green, weather permitting .

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Practices

Wed. Aug. 16 – approximately 2 to 4 pm at Kelvingrove Park (close to the Art Gallery).

Thur., Aug. 17 – approximately 2 to 4 pm at Kelvingrove Park (close to the Art Gallery).

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

“Visitors are welcome. If it is raining, we will need to make alternative arrangements.” – Pipe-Major Richard Parkes

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Practices

Stay tuned.

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Johnstone (Scotland)

Stay tuned.

Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand)

Practices

Tue., Aug. 15 – 1-3 pm practice at Queen Margaret Residences, Bellshaugh Court, Glasgow.

Thur., Aug. 17 – 1-2:30 pm practice, Glasgow Green.

Other appearances

Sat., Aug. 12 – competing at North Berwick Games.

Sun., Aug. 13 – competing at Perth Highland Games.

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Wed., Aug. 16 – 3 pm, Piping Live! Buchanan Street performance.

“All welcome for a listen!” – Pipe-Major Stewart McKenzie

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Practices

Mon, Aug. 14 – 8 to 9:30 pm, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston, West Lothian.

Tue., Aug. 15 – 8 to 9:30 pm, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston, West Lothian.

Thur., Aug. 17 – 8 to 9:30 pm, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston, West Lothian.

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

Practices

Because the band practices in a secure police building, they are closed to the public.

“We wish all the bands competing at the World’s 2023 the best of luck and hope everyone has a great week.” – Pipe-Major Ewan Henderson

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Practices

Tue., Aug. 15 – 7-9:30 pm, Falkland Community Hall, Falkland, Fife.

Thur., Aug. 17 – Glasgow Green (time TBC).

Other appearance

Sun., Aug. 13 – competing at Perth Games.

ScottishPower (Scotland)

Practices

Monday and Tuesday practices are closed due to security at ScottishPower’s premises at Cambuslang.

Thurs., Aug 17 – 6 pm, Glasgow Green (weather permitting).

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Mon., August 14 – 7-8:30 pm, Shotts Band Hall, Robert Street, Shotts.

Thur., August 17 – Glasgow Green, around 2 pm (weather permitting).

Other appearance:

Tue., Aug. 15 – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

With the band preparing for the Pre-World’s Concert and afterwards needing a mental shift to competition mode, the rehearsal schedule is uncertain.

“We are looking forward to playing Friday and Saturday and wish all the bands the very best.” – Pipe-Major Alan Bevan

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Practices

Sat., Aug. 12 – noon to 4 pm, Dublin.

Tue., Aug. 14 – 8 to 10 pm, Dublin.

Wed., Aug. 15 – 2 to 4 pm, Glasgow Green, near the People’s Palace entrance.

Thur., Aug. 16 – 1 to 3 pm, Glasgow Green, near the People’s Palace entrance.

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Stay tuned.