Piping Live! carries on with pay-per-view and free online events

It won’t attract the usual 40,000 visitors and 5,000 performers that an in-person event would have, but a truncated version of the 2020 Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival will be held online in a combination of paid and free events August 8-14.

Two of the biggest solo piping competitions will go on in a £10 pay-per-view format. The Silver Chanter invitational piobaireachd contest will feature Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland; and Iain Speirs, Edinburgh on Saturday, August 8th.

The Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge will go ahead, also as a pay-per-view event, on August 13th. Callum Beaumont; Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow; Stuart Liddell; Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; and Connor Sinclair will take the stage at the National Piping Centre’s auditorium, each delivering a selection of both prescribed and free-form music.

A series of free “Pipes of the World” discussions with Piping Live! Artistic Director Finlay MacDonald on August 10th, with Louise Mulcahy of Ireland; August 11th with France’s Hervé Le Floc’h; and August 12th with Ivan Simeonov Georgiev of Bulgaria.

Closing the week on August 14th will be a £10 show by the Scottish folk group, Old Blind Dogs.

Those who want to view all three paid shows can purchase an all-access pass for £25. Tickets are available from the Piping Live! website.

“To say we’re thrilled to be streaming some of the best events from this year’s Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival program is an understatement,” MacDonald said in a statement. “Since we made the heart-breaking announcement that this year’s event couldn’t take place, we’ve been working hard to find a way to celebrate the amazing piping and traditional talent across the world.”

Competitions like the Masters Invitational Solo Piping, the International Quartets and Pipe Idol will not go ahead, since they depend on contestants from around the world taking part.

Piping Live! organizers had cancelled the event outright in early April, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, lockdown measures have proved successful enough in Scotland to allow for limited re-opening under strict physically-distanced guidelines.

Organizers are also actively encouraging donations to help support the festival. Piping Live! 2021 has already been scheduled for August 7-15, to coincide again with the World Pipe Band Championships, if it takes place.

Related

Glenfiddich going pay-per-view online



Piping Live! 2020 week cancelled



Finlay MacDonald appointed Artistic Director of Piping Live! festival

March 28, 2020

Piping Live! 2019 generates £2-million for Glasgow

December 16, 2019