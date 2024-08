Piping Live! 2024 Day 1 – photos by Alister Sinclair

Our intrepid photographer, Alister Sinclair, captures images from the world’s biggest week of piping, drumming and craic, starting with the first full weekday of events.

Just open the slideshow below to see the shots.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more great photos by Alister Sinclair from the 2024 Piping Live! festival.