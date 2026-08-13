Piping Live! Wednesday: caught in the camera eye of Alister Sinclair

Our intrepid man with the camera, Alister Sinclair, is once again prowling Piping Live! 2026, Nikon at the ready, Nikkor lenses in abundance, looking for the moments that others might miss.

Throughout the week, we’ll bring you a daily potpourri of his best shots from around the festival, documenting the players, personalities and general goings-on at the world’s greatest piping and drumming event this side of . . . well . . . you know.

Enjoy the gallery!