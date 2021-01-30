PPBSO assumes no games in 2021

With its first online annual general meeting, the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario attracted 115 members – about 10 percent of its total membership – as the organization reported on 2020 activities.

Outgoing President Chris Buchanan reported on “The Year That Wasn’t,” summarizing various initiatives that his organization put forward in the wake of a cancelled outdoor season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buchanan reported that the organization is working under the assumption that there will be no Highland games in 2021. With competitions responsible for almost half of all revenues in a typical year, Buchanan said that the PPBSO will continue to “pivot” to operating using online methods.

Treasurer John Allen reported on the organization’s finances. The PPBSO ran a deficit in 2020, but still maintains a decent cash balance that should sustain the organization for at least three years, he said.

There was another lengthy conversation about the need for an education program and other ways to safeguard the organization’s future, as well as retain existing members.

The elections of officers turned out to be appointments, with only one person in each role accepting nominations from the floor. The PPBSO does not have an advance candidacy and campaign system used by most other associations.

Michael Grey was acclaimed president, and he will carry out the balance of Buchanan’s term, which expires at the annual general meeting for 2021.

The PPBSO’s executive slate comprises:

President – Michael Grey (term expires end of 2021)

Vice-President – Chris Dodson (two-year term)

Treasurer – John Allen (term expires end of 2021)

Secretary – Michele Curtis (two-year term)

Three people were acclaimed to the open Director at Large positions on the PPBSO’s Board of Directors. John MacKay and Charlie MacDonald accepted two-year terms and Kevin Shand accepted a one-year term.

Buchanan was in the middle of his third two-year term as president.

After nearly three hours, Zoom fatigue was declared and the remaining 60 or so members adjourned the event.

