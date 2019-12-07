Buchanan acclaimed to third term as PPBSO president

About 35 people, or approximately 3% of its membership, attended the 2019 annual general meeting of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario held on December 7, 2019, at the Royal Canadian Legion on Charles Street in Milton, Ontario.

Incumbent president Chris Buchanan was the only person nominated, he accepted and was thus acclaimed to the two-year role. It is his third term.

Similarly, incumbent treasurer John Allen was the only nominee for the role and accepted a two-year term.

The organization reported that it ran a deficit of about $7,000 in its last fiscal year, chalking up most of the costs to an increase in rent at its Milton head office space and an increase in sponsorship of a handful of competitions, including a new Silver Medal qualifier contest for pipers with a B or C grade in piobaireachd from the Competing Pipers Association.

Buchanan reported that the organization will raise annual membership by about $5, or approximately 10% of the existing $50 annual fee. Dues increase incrementally the later in the year a member joins or renews. Those joining or renewing after June 30 will have to pay about $95.

Unlike other piping, drumming and pipe band associations, such as the RSPBA, the PPBSO requires every competing piper or drummer in solo and/or band competition to pay annual dues. Other associations provide for a single band membership, requiring individuals to be members only if they compete in solo competitions.

There was a lively debate about the organization’s strong commitment to running competitions. A number of members stressed the need for more education and training. PPBSO Music Committee char Lynda Mackay and Buchanan said that they would discuss further with their respective teams.

Mackay added that the PPBSO has embarked on adaptation of the UK’s Piping & Drumming Qualifications Board (PDQB) materials for teaching certification, beginning with workshops in 2019.

She also noted that the organization recently rolled out a significantly revised code of conduct for PPBSO judges.

The only branch motion, to reduce the time parameters of the March Medley event and to add an MSR event, was defeated in a vote.

Related

PPBSO adds C-Grade event to Silver Medal qualifier round at Georgetown

April 19, 2019

Youth and teaching to the fore at PPBSO AGM

December 8, 2018

Buchanan back as PPBSO prez

December 10, 2017