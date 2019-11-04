Rare new solo piping CD/DVD out now from the Pacific Northwest

The Celtic Arts Foundation of Mount Vernon, Washington, is all about the promotion of piping and the folk arts, and the organization is going old school with Westering Home, a new CD/DVD by several of the greats of the games, some of which was captured live at this year’s annual Masters of Scottish Arts concert in Seattle.

The project features some of the world’s most accomplished Highland pipers: Callum Beaumont, Brian Donaldson, Bruce Gandy, Murray Henderson, Jack Lee, Stuart Liddell, Angus MacColl and Roddy MacLeod. The project also captures Celtic folk virtuosos Gary West on Scottish smallpipes and vocals and Ross Martin of Dàimh on guitar, as well as a host of fiddlers from Cape Breton.

“Westering Home was partly recorded and shot in February at our ‘Masters of Scottish Arts’ concert,” Celtic Arts Foundation founder and executive director Skye Richendrfer. “This has been an amazing project. The recording has a wide range of music, pipe band, solos, folk songs and cape Breton sets, and an amazing piano solo by Troy MacGillivray as well. So we really think it has the proverbial ‘something for everyone.'”

The US$30 Westering Home set includes a video DVD and an audio CD.

Due to the popularity of digital downloads and streaming, as well as the proliferation of free media on platforms like YouTube, physical versions of piping and drumming albums, videos and music books have become increasingly uncommon.

