Reay Mackay books hit shelves

Published: October 25, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The late Reay Mackay’s family has published a prodigious three-volume collection comprising a total of nearly 180 compositions and arrangements of virtually all traditional Highland pipe music types, including a tango and three piobaireachds.

The large majority of the pieces are composed by Mackay, and other contributors include Archie MacNeill, Andrew Pitkeathly, and a republished piece by the renowned composer Roderick Campbell of Edinburgh, creator of, among many other tunes, the classic 2/4 marches “Edinburgh City Police” and “The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.”

Initially, the collections will be sold as a set by the family, with Mackay’s wife of 56 years, Joan, managing transactions. The weighty set is priced at $60, plus shipping.

“Reay wanted his collection out to as many people as possible and had no desire or intent to make it a profitable venture,” said his son-in-law Michael Wilson, who played a leading role in completing the books. “He said he didn’t care if he made a cent but still proposed that it be sold at a very reasonable and affordable price point. He never saw the final product within this earthly world, though I am sure he is looking down on us just beaming.”

Reay Mackay died on March 14, 2017, at the age of 78, after a long piping career as a competitor, pipe-major, teacher and adjudicator. He was taught mostly by John Wilson of Edinburgh and Toronto, who was taught by the aforementioned Roderick Campbell. He was presented with an honourary lifetime membership to the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario in 2012.

+ Reay Mackay, 1939-2017

Only 100 copies of each book have been printed, and are, to begin with, available from Michael Wilson or Joan Mackay.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. Memories of Boney
  2. Hundreds salute Reay Mackay
  3. Blair digital chanter promises to rock piping
  4. Forget not
  5. RISEN
MOST RECENT POST
  • #MeToo
    Thu, 19 Oct 2017
    I can only imagine what it’s like for female pipers and drummers to persevere in what is still a male-dominated – and often dominating – avocation. It’s a topic that has interested me for many years, going back to the … Continue r …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 28, 2017Glenfiddich Solo Piping ChampionshipBlair Castle, Blair Atholl, Scotland

November 4, 2017London CompetitionsKensington Conference & Events Centre, The Town Hall, Hornton Street London

November 5, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society November GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

November 10, 2017Silicon Valley Pipe & Drum WorkshopSaratoga, CA

December 3, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society December GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
When playing a three-note run, accent the third note. The run is a fancy way of playing the last note. The third note is the one that gets the attention and the weight.
Ian Whitelaw, Redondo Beach, California