Regina reigns in Rockies

Canmore, Alberta – September 3, 2017 – After speculation that there would be no games this year, the scenic Canmore Highland Games came up with a beautiful, clear day in the mountains, a moderate temperature and a large crowd of games enthusiasts. City of Regina came back to win the two-band Grade 2 contest against Rocky Mountain, Grade 2 winners at Maxville and the Calgary Highland Games the day before. Band judges were various combinations of David Hilder, Shauna Hilder, Dave Hicks, Rene Cusson, Blair T. Brown and John Fisher.

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st City of Regina (1,1,1,1)

2nd Rocky Mountain (2,2,2,2)

Grade 3

1st Calgary Police

Grade 4

1st Regina Police

Grade 5

1st Ogden Legio

2nd Grande Prairie

3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders (Calgary)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Ann Gray

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Raphael Mercier

MSR

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Raphael Mercier

3rd Zephan Knichel

Jig

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Ann Gray

