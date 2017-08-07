Regina reigns in Rockies

Published: September 4, 2017
Canmore, Alberta – September 3, 2017 – After speculation that there would be no games this year, the scenic Canmore Highland Games came up with a beautiful, clear day in the mountains, a moderate temperature and a large crowd of games enthusiasts. City of Regina came back to win the two-band Grade 2 contest against Rocky Mountain, Grade 2 winners at Maxville and the Calgary Highland Games the day before. Band judges were various combinations of David Hilder, Shauna Hilder, Dave Hicks, Rene Cusson, Blair T. Brown and John Fisher.

City of Regina, victorious at the 2017 Canmore Games.

Grade 2 (MSR)
1st City of Regina (1,1,1,1)
2nd Rocky Mountain (2,2,2,2)

Grade 3
1st Calgary Police

Grade 4
1st Regina Police

Grade 5
1st Ogden Legio
2nd Grande Prairie
3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders (Calgary)

Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Ann Gray
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Raphael Mercier

MSR
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Raphael Mercier
3rd Zephan Knichel

Jig
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Ann Gray

