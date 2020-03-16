Renfrewshire Council grounds British Championships

The British Pipe Band Championships, scheduled for May 23rd in Paisley, Scotland, have been cancelled by Renfrewshire Council.

The council announced the decision in a statement, saying that it is “in line with national guidance from the Scottish Government on the Coronavirus.”

It is the latest of many and almost all larger piping and drumming events scheduled in the next few months to be cancelled or postponed throughout the world.

The New Zealand Pipe Band Championships still went on over March 13-14, as New Zealand has not so far felt the effects of the spread of the virus that other countries have experienced.

St. Laurence O’Toole was the winner of the 2019 British Championships.

The contest is held near Glasgow Airport and featured jets regularly landing and taking off during band performances.

At publication time, there had been no announcement from the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association. The organization later posted an update on its website, also saying that the championship will not be held in 2020.

