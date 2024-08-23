Reports: Calls for resignations at RSPBA meeting with Novice Juvenile B bands

Calls for the resignation of several representatives of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association were allegedly made during a Zoom meeting between RSPBA officials and representatives from the 12 Novice Juvenile bands that competed in the final competition in the wake of the Novice Juvenile B results compilation catastrophe at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships.

“It was stated that their position within the RSPBA is no longer tenable and that they should offer their resignations,” a source close to the matter said on condition that their name not be used.

According to several sources, the lead compiler and two “unnamed” directors admitted “liability” for the matter at the Zoom meeting.

Because most of the Novice Juvenile bands impacted are connected either closely or loosely with top-grade bands, the meeting was reportedly attended by numerous pipe band luminaries. It is unknown who of those attending put forward or supported the call for resignations.

The RSPBA allegedly promised to publish the corrected Novice Juvenile B results and judging data 24 hours after the meeting. More than 26 hours later, the organization had not followed through with the alleged commitment or explained the matter and the meeting’s conclusions. The results were ultimately added at around 17:30 GMT on Friday, August 23rd.

The crux of the problem is reportedly a discrepancy between the running order and checking that compilers’ input of results was correct. Compilation of results commences directly after the event concludes, allowing as much time as possible to safeguard against errors. Volunteer compilers input results with the oversight of members of the RSPBA’s board of directors.

“How many mistakes must we endure before someone stands down? The lack of leadership is at its lowest ebb. The wrong people are in the key posts.”

Before any results were announced, at least two hours were dedicated to the traditional march past at which the six prize-winning bands from the previous year’s Grade 1 competition were required to play myriad rounds of 6/8 marches. As they play, all other bands march past a reviewing stand and do their best to perform a quasi-military “eyes right” salute to the honourary chieftain of the day and RSPBA executives.

The RSPBA has allegedly responded to the demand for directors’ and compilers’ resignations, saying that rather than officials stepping down, they feel the best option is to establish”an intensive training course.”

Rule 2.47 in the RSPBA’s Standing Orders and Rules states: “All complaints regarding Company officials, Company activities or Pipe Bands or Pipe Band personnel should be made in writing to the Chief Executive using the standard complaints form available from the Company’s registered office. Complaints will be considered under the formal complaints procedure, the guidelines on which are also available from the

Company’s registered office.”

The same document also states under rule 4.2 about the Board of Directors’ Duties: “The duties shall be to supervise the running of the contest, ensure that completed summaries of the Adjudicators’ results and prize lists have been checked, deal with all complaints, disputes and protests relating to the contest, and ensure that the Rules of the Company are fully carried out.”

It is unknown if a formal complaint has been filed.

The 2024 Novice Juvenile B matter tainted a World Pipe Band Championship that otherwise appeared to run well. The 2023 World’s was beset with another massive controversy after Grade 1 judge Nat Russell’s results were inexplicably excluded from the final tabulations.

“The directors doing the compiling are simply not doing the re checks as they promised year on year, after repetitive errors,” an RSPBA insider said on condition their name is not attached to their comments. “How many mistakes must we endure before someone stands down? The lack of leadership is at its lowest ebb. The wrong people are in the key posts.”

After the Zoom meeting, much of Thursday and Friday, August 22-23, affected bands trying to explain the matter to young and impressionable youths. Remarkably, considering the difficulty, Lochgelly High School and Capital District Junior—the two bands most negatively affected by the disaster—handled the outcome with grace and dignity.

Heartfelt Facebook page statements by Lochgelly High School and Capital District Youth worked to convert the administrative disaster into what could be a positive teaching moment for their pupils and the pipe band world overall.

At publication time, RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhearn had not responded to a request for more information and clarity.

Several UK-based mainstream news outlets, including the BBC, have covered the story using information from pipes|drums.