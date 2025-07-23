RSPBA doing a re-do of Grade 1 European Championship draw

Sixteen days before the 2025 European Championships on August 9th in Perth, Scotland, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has informed Grade 1 bands that there will be a new draw for the order of play for both the Medley and MSR events.

In a message sent to band secretaries on July 23rd and forwarded to pipes|drums by several sources, RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern wrote:

“We will be conducting a redraw for the Grade 1 competition at the European Pipe Band Championships 2025 in Perth.

“It was brought to my attention by the Music Board that the Grade 1 contest at Perth under Format Guide 9.2 (The draw will be ONE contest) did not follow format guidelines and thus makes the draw invalid.”

He provided coordinates for a Zoom call on July 30th, adding: “The meeting will not be interactive, no queries or questions will be taken from those participating on the call.”

Mulhern has not responded to a request for clarification.

Sources close to the matter said the error was regarding the association making a separate draw for the Grade 1 Medley and MSR events.

While holding two events at a championship other than the World’s is unusual, the rule somewhat ambiguously states that the order of play for both events should be the same in a multi-event competition.

The RSPBA’s Format Guide Rule 9.2: “The Draw will be made as ONE contest – i.e. 27 entries = draw 1 to 27.”

It is not known why the association made two draws. After announcing the orders of play, several bands reportedly contacted Mulhern to express concern that the separate draws would create an “uneven playing field,” according to a source who spoke on condition that their name not be used.

“I think it was to give bands another run out, given that we didn’t have five majors,” said an RSPBA insider. “The same draw shouldn’t have happened. I don’t know why HQ did that. There is no rationale behind the decision to have two Grade 1 draws. Change to contest format is supposed to be put before the format group.”

Several sources corroborated that the RSPBA’s Music Board had not been consulted before the announcement of the new approach.

“A few decisions seem to be pushed through, then have had to be changed or redone when it becomes obvious to the players that it’s unfair or unworkable,” said a competing player close to the matter who also spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for potential reprisal against their band.

Most pipe band associations worldwide have a checks-and-balances management system, where an executive team works with a Board of Directors, Music Board, and other committees (and vice versa) to make changes and approve recommendations.

Members of management/executive teams and directors often have no experience as a competing piper or drummer.

When asked whether having such experience should be a requirement of the top executive role, the competing player said, “I don’t think so, and I think [former RSPBA Chief Executive] Ian Embelton is testament to that. I think the CEO role should be thought of less as a dictatorship and should rely on guidance and the experience from the Board of Directors, Adjudicators Panel Management Board, Music Board, etc. Especially, if you have no playing/competing experience.”

The RSPBA insider said, “It would help.”

The original Grade 1 draws for the European Championship are still listed on the RSPBA’s website. Eleven bands are entered, with only the 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada), Ravara (Northern Ireland), and Simon Fraser University choosing not to compete but entered for the World Championships August 15-16 in Glasgow.

The two-event approach is reportedly part of a pilot scheme for possible adoption by all major championships.