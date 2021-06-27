Salaried drumming instructor job opens for New Zealand’s Grade 1 City of Invercargill

The Southland Piping and Drumming Development Trust (SPDDT) in Invercargill, New Zealand, is searching for the right applicant to fill a full-time drumming instructor to work alongside Principal of Piping, Alasdair Mackenzie, the pipe-major of the Grade 1 City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band.

The SPDDT operation includes competing bands in Grade 3, Grade 4B and two in the Juvenile grade, a significant expansion of the program since Mackenzie moved to New Zealand in 2010 from his native Glasgow. The bands have won a combined 11 New Zealand titles over the decade, including the 2020 and 2021 Juvenile NZ National Championships.

“This full-time position offers an exciting opportunity for a dynamic, inspirational and enthusiastic person to share their love of drumming. The successful candidate will need to be highly proficient in all aspects of pipe band drumming – snare, bass and tenor,” the job posting states.

Mackenzie, who has competed with Inveraray & District at the last several World Championships, teaches more than 45 pupils on his own, in addition to group lessons in the schools and after-school. He said the Grade 1 band has designs on returning to the World’s itself in the near future.

“It’s a great movement here, on the rise, a great country to live in and the people are second to none,” Mackenzie said. “It’s a real opportunity for someone out there looking for a challenge and set up a life in a beautiful country. It would be a salary-based package along with work laptop, phone and a personal development plan for the World Pipe Band Championships or World Solo Drumming, depending on what that person decides.”

Last March, ILT City of Invercargill placed fourth out of five Grade 1 bands at the 2021 New Zealand Championships. The organizations, Grade 4A and Juvenile band won their respective grades.

“I’ve loved my 11 years here,” Mackenzie added. “It’s very much a home from home. The Kiwi lifestyle is tremendous and there is a real opportunity here for someone to come out and get straight into the work and create something special for years to come.

The application closing date is Friday, July 23rd, and interested and qualified candidates can contact Mackenzie by email directly with their CV.

Related

Canterbury Caledonian Society: 2021 New Zealand Pipe Band Champions

March 19, 2021