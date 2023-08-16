Results
August 16, 2023

Scotland’s Gregor Grierson wins Pipe Idol Heat 3

Scotland’s Gregor Grierson wins a place in the Pipe Idol Final. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow – August 16, 2023 – Scotland’s Gregor Grierson came away the winner of round three of the six-piper qualifying heats for the annual Pipe Idol competition. Held at the Street Café at the National Piping Centre with a full crowd of spectators, the event continues to be a popular draw at the festival.

Grierson joins Aberdeen’s Jake Robertson and Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, in the final event to be held Thursday after the fourth qualifying heat on Thursday, August 17th, at the Auditorium of the National Piping Centre.

Also competing in Heat 3 were Reece Doherty, Northern Ireland; Catriona Norman and Alistair Williams, Scotland; Magnus Stone, USA, and Colin Forrest, British Columbia.

Not only will the winner of the Grand Final gain the title of 2023 Pipe Idol, but they will receive a brand spanking new set of Reelpipes made by piping legend Fred Morrison.

 

