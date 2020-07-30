Silver Chanter tunes and times cued up for online event

The Silver Chanter invitational piobaireachd competition will be held online for the first time in its 54-year history, and the draw and tune assignments have been given to the six Scotland-based pipers competing in the August 8th event.

Order of play:

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”

Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, “Lament for the Children”

Sarah Muir, Glasgow, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

Fred Morrison, Bishopton, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

The pay-per-view (£10) contest comes from the auditorium of the National Piping Centre in Glasgow, beginning at 7:30 pm (BST) as part of an abbreviated Piping Live! festival.

Sarah Muir and Connor Sinclair will compete in the prestigious event for the first time.

Jack Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was the winner of the 2019 Silver Chanter. Iain Speirs has won the competition six times (2003, ’04, ’05, ’12, ’15, ’18). Both Beaumont (2013) and Liddell (2014) have also won the award.

Invited competitors typically include the previous winner of the Silver Chanter and recipient of the Dunvegan Medal at Portree, Skye, which was Sarah Muir in 2019. Muir is one of only a few females to play in the event.

Competitors are assigned a piobaireachd from the canon of tunes believed to be composed by, or associated with, the MacCrimmon dynasty from Skye.

Murray Henderson will be the only judge of the 2020 competition.

