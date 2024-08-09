Skye’s the limit for Midgley, Cameron and MacColl
Skye, Scotland – August 7-8, 2024 – For the second straight year, Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won the Col. Jock MacDonald Clasp for winners of the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd and Roy Bridge, Scotland’s Sandy Cameron won the 2024 Dunvegan Medal. Midgley was also the overall winner across all of the events held in Portree.
Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, took the invitational Silver Chanter piobaireachd contest held the following day at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig. Alasdair Henderson, Glasgow; Midgley; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Innes Smith, Palmerston North, New Zealand also competed. Only one prize was awarded at the event.
It was the first in-person Silver Chanter since the pandemic and the first since 2022 after the National Piping Centre transferred the event to the Piobaireachd Society. Piobaireachd Society President Robert Wallace judged this year’s contest.
There were MSR heats run to create final 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel events where contestants had to play two of each tune genre. About 30 pipers competed in the light music.
Of note, the three judges of the Dunvegan Medical, um, make that Medal were doctors.
Dunvegan Medal (27 competed)
1st Sandy Cameron, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
4th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
5th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
Judges: Angus MacDonald, John Don MacKenzie, Jack Taylor
Clasp (four competed)
1st Derek Midgley, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
2nd Sandy Cameron, “The Earl of Ross’s March”
3rd Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”
Judges: Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, Jack Taylor
2/4 March
1st Nick Hudson, Houston
2nd Steven Leask
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Derek Midgley
5th Christopher McLeish, Glasgow
Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen, Angus MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Nick Hudson
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Derek Midgley
4th Alistair Brown
5th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen, Angus MacDonald
6/8 March
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Steven Leask
3rd Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland
4th Fred Morrison
5th Callum Wynd
Judge: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Fred Morrison
2nd Derek Midgley
3rd Nick Hudson
4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
5th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
Judge: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen
