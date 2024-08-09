Skye’s the limit for Midgley, Cameron and MacColl

Skye, Scotland – August 7-8, 2024 – For the second straight year, Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won the Col. Jock MacDonald Clasp for winners of the Dunvegan Medal for piobaireachd and Roy Bridge, Scotland’s Sandy Cameron won the 2024 Dunvegan Medal. Midgley was also the overall winner across all of the events held in Portree.

Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, took the invitational Silver Chanter piobaireachd contest held the following day at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig. Alasdair Henderson, Glasgow; Midgley; Sarah Muir, Glasgow; Innes Smith, Palmerston North, New Zealand also competed. Only one prize was awarded at the event.

It was the first in-person Silver Chanter since the pandemic and the first since 2022 after the National Piping Centre transferred the event to the Piobaireachd Society. Piobaireachd Society President Robert Wallace judged this year’s contest.

There were MSR heats run to create final 2/4 March and Strathspey & Reel events where contestants had to play two of each tune genre. About 30 pipers competed in the light music.

Of note, the three judges of the Dunvegan Medical, um, make that Medal were doctors.

Dunvegan Medal (27 competed)

1st Sandy Cameron, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

3rd John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland

4th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland

5th Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

Judges: Angus MacDonald, John Don MacKenzie, Jack Taylor

Clasp (four competed)

1st Derek Midgley, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

2nd Sandy Cameron, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

3rd Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

Judges: Angus MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen, Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Nick Hudson, Houston

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Derek Midgley

5th Christopher McLeish, Glasgow

Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen, Angus MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Derek Midgley

4th Alistair Brown

5th Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

Judges: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen, Angus MacDonald

6/8 March

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Keith Bowes, Erskine, Scotland

4th Fred Morrison

5th Callum Wynd

Judge: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Fred Morrison

2nd Derek Midgley

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

5th Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland

Judge: Alan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen