Spoiled for Choice: Monday at Piping Live! 2026, with Iain MacDonald

Iain MacDonald (Regina) reports from the epicentre of piping (and drumming) . . .

Piping Live! officially began on Sunday with the Masters competition, but Monday morning is when the full festival site comes alive with two all-day stages at the National Piping Centre (NPC), plus events in the auditorium and at venues throughout Glasgow, including Sauchiehall Street, the Kelvingrove Gallery and Museum and the Big Band marching from Partick to Kelvingrove in Glasgow’s west end.

The festival site has had a few design changes since last year, with the main stage and food court swapping places, a new bar serving customers in the main area, and still The Bothy tent heating up performances at the side of the NPC. My early thoughts are that the changes seem to be working. More people were packed in front of the main stage than previously, and the food and drink were easier to access than last year. This must be a winner for sales.

“More people were packed in front of the main stage than previously, and the food and drink were easier to access than last year. This must be a winner for sales.”

First on the main stage was round one of Pipe Idol, featuring excellent music from all four pipers. While I appreciate that a sound system gives the solo pipes some real sound presence in the space, I’d say they were a distraction overall and probably not necessary, especially at that volume. Most annoying was the overhead drone mic, which the taller pipers had trouble avoiding, making the drone sound leap out when they marched under. This must surely have been a distraction to the competitors also.

Still, the performances were excellent, and the future of piping appears to have good hands.

The Bothy stage featured some family-oriented music to start the day with “Ceilidh Tots” and the NPC Community Piping Clubs Showcase. The NPC has started organizing piping club events in places outside Glasgow, and Monday featured young pipers from the clubs in Glasgow, Leith and Aberdeen. This is another great initiative to engage youth in piping, and help develop a culture of performance and enjoyment of music in a club setting.

The first noon-hour recital of the 2026 festival was given by Bruce Gandy, and following his introduction, the first order of business was the gathered audience singing “Happy Birthday” to help him celebrate the day. He later commented that being able to share tunes was an excellent way to celebrate. An absolutely amazing feature of Gandy’s recital was that all the tunes he performed were his own: wee warm-up tunes, hornpipes, jigs, MSRs, and a beautifully delivered piobaireachd written for a grandson, Malcolm Ronald Gandy. This was masterful playing for an hour, with Bruce’s stories about the tunes, all delivered on a beautiful bagpipe that needed next to no tuning for a full hour of music.

Out of the NPC auditorium and into the bright sunshine outside, and music flowing freely off two stages, while pints and food made full circulation. As the day went on, the number of people started to pile up as band members finished their rehearsals for the weekend and sought to hear some new music and meet old friends.

I wandered down to Sauchiehall Street for a sandwich and a break from the crowd, and only then did I notice that pipe bands this year are performing on Sauchiehall and not Buchanan Street in Glasgow, moving west to east down the street, finishing in front of the concert hall, the point at which they used to start.

I was able to catch some of the Stuart Highlanders starting into the last set, and drawing a very interested crowd of what appeared to be local folks with no connection to the pipe band.

“There are just too many performances and venues in a day, and festival goers are really spoiled for choice.”

By this time in the day, it was clear that there was no earthly way to take it all in – there are just too many performances and venues in a day, and festival goers are really spoiled for choice, with a wide variety of musical styles and performers throughout the day.

Whether you like solo piping and pipe bands, top drum corps, smallpipes and fiddles, Portuguese bagpipes, or maybe you just want to learn a little history and talk piobaireachd . . . it’s all here. If you like it all, the problem would be getting around to see it.

This is a good problem for a festival, and I’d say organizers have done an amazing job bringing a full lineup to the 2026 event.

Iain MacDonald is an all-too-often underappreciated treasure of the piping world. A tireless teacher, leader, competitor, judge, volunteer, writer, and all-round good guy, he has played with Grade 1 bands Simon Fraser University under Pipe-Major Terry Lee and Babcock Renfrew under Pipe-Major Iain McLeod. For many years, he was a pupil of the great Donald MacLeod. He served as pipe-major of Grade 2 City of Regina for more than 30 years, and during that time, was instrumental in starting the Conservatory Pipe Band for young learners. We could go on. He lives in Regina, Saskatchewan, and operates Reelpipes.com.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Iain MacDonald’s daily reports from the 2026 Piping Live! Festival.