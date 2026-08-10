Amanda Brennan, Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri win Grade 3 and Grade 4 CLASP events at Piping Live!

Glasgow – August 10, 2026 – The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) also seized the opportunity that Piping Live! and Worlds Week presented, with hundreds of overseas pipers in town to potentially participate in the “World Solo Amateur Piping Competition” at the Otago Street premises of the National Piping Centre.

The Grade 3 overall winner was Ireland’s Amanda Brennan, and the Grade 3 aggregate winner Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri from Oman.

The CLASP Grade 2 events will be on Tuesday, August 11th, and Grade 1 on Wednesday, August 12th.

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Cheng Bohan

2nd Joe Moore

3rd Ken Allan

4th Luke Marinelli

5th Michael Erwin

6th Richard Johnson

Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Michael O’Donnell

3rd Paul Sweeney

4th Anthony Chan

5th Joseph Kein

6th Luke Marinelli

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joseph Kein

2nd Bronwyn Heywood

3rd Anthony Chan

4th Amanda Brennan

5th Michael Erwin

6th Michael O’Donnell

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Amanda Brennan

2nd Bronwyn Heywood

3rd Joseph Kein

4th Michael Erwin

5th Colleen Ryan

6th Cath Campbell

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Qais Ali Al Ghafri

2nd Stephen Birth

3rd Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri

4th Abdul Samia Abadan

5th Heather Wood

6th Cathy Tse

Judge: Willie Morrison

2/4 March

1st Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri

2nd Isabella Jackson

3rd Abdul Samia Abadan

4th Qais Ali Al Ghafri

5th Cathy Tse

6th Stephen Birch

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel

1st Abdul Samia Abadan

2nd Qais Ali Al Ghafri

3rd Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri

4th Cathy Tse

5th Stephen Birch

6th John Middleton

Judge: Craig Muirhead

Jig

1st Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri

2nd Abdul Samia Abadan

3rd Qais Ali Al Ghafri

4th Stephen Birth

5th Richard Johnson

6th Heather Wood

Judge: Craig Muirhead