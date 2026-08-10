Amanda Brennan, Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri win Grade 3 and Grade 4 CLASP events at Piping Live!
Glasgow – August 10, 2026 – The Competition League for Adult Solo Pipers (CLASP) also seized the opportunity that Piping Live! and Worlds Week presented, with hundreds of overseas pipers in town to potentially participate in the “World Solo Amateur Piping Competition” at the Otago Street premises of the National Piping Centre.
The Grade 3 overall winner was Ireland’s Amanda Brennan, and the Grade 3 aggregate winner Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri from Oman.
The CLASP Grade 2 events will be on Tuesday, August 11th, and Grade 1 on Wednesday, August 12th.
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Cheng Bohan
2nd Joe Moore
3rd Ken Allan
4th Luke Marinelli
5th Michael Erwin
6th Richard Johnson
Judge: Willie Morrison
2/4 March
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Michael O’Donnell
3rd Paul Sweeney
4th Anthony Chan
5th Joseph Kein
6th Luke Marinelli
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Joseph Kein
2nd Bronwyn Heywood
3rd Anthony Chan
4th Amanda Brennan
5th Michael Erwin
6th Michael O’Donnell
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Amanda Brennan
2nd Bronwyn Heywood
3rd Joseph Kein
4th Michael Erwin
5th Colleen Ryan
6th Cath Campbell
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Qais Ali Al Ghafri
2nd Stephen Birth
3rd Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri
4th Abdul Samia Abadan
5th Heather Wood
6th Cathy Tse
Judge: Willie Morrison
2/4 March
1st Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri
2nd Isabella Jackson
3rd Abdul Samia Abadan
4th Qais Ali Al Ghafri
5th Cathy Tse
6th Stephen Birch
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel
1st Abdul Samia Abadan
2nd Qais Ali Al Ghafri
3rd Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri
4th Cathy Tse
5th Stephen Birch
6th John Middleton
Judge: Craig Muirhead
Jig
1st Sami Abdullah Al-Sriri
2nd Abdul Samia Abadan
3rd Qais Ali Al Ghafri
4th Stephen Birth
5th Richard Johnson
6th Heather Wood
Judge: Craig Muirhead
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