SFU and St. Thomas split Grade 1 at Enumclaw

Enumclaw, Washington – July 27-28, 2024 – Simon Fraser University and St. Thomas Alumni shared the first prizes at the Pacific Northwest Highland Games at the Enumclaw Expo Center near Seattle.

St. Thomas Alumni’s win was a rare defeat for the perennial world top-six powerhouse from Vancouver and a significant victory for the Houston-based band.

St. Thomas Alumni made the long journey to Seattle just a few weeks before the band travels to Scotland to compete at the European Championships and World Championships in Perth, Scotland, and Glasgow, respectively. SFU will also make the trip but plans to compete only at the World’s.

Stay tuned for more Pacific Northwest Highland Games results as they become available.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: David Hilder, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st St. Thomas Alumni (2,1,2,1)

2nd Simon Fraser University (1,2,1,2)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

This story was updated after receiving the Grade 1 Medley result.