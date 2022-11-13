Strathallan School promotes Craig Muirhead, adds Ian Duncan, Josh Fraser

Scotland’s private Strathallan School in Forgandenny, near Perth, has further upped its piping program with the promotion of Craig Muirhead to oversee the hallowed institution’s Traditional Music as well as the entirety of the school’s Scottish cultural activities.

Strathallan also announced that renowned piper and pipe band leader Ian Duncan will be teaching at least one day each week to help keep up with increased demand for lessons from pupils.

Taking over the daily running of the school’s pipe band will be Josh Fraser, while Muirhead will continue to oversee the piping and pipe band program overall.

Strathallan is reportedly holding 168 piping lessons each week, which comprises more than a quarter of the school’s entire enrolment of approximately 550 pupils.

Strathallan’s piping and drumming program is one of many at Scottish fee-based schools. Dollar Academy, George Heriot’s, George Watson’s College and St. Columba’s Academy are a few of the more successful programs, and there are numerous state-run school piping and drumming efforts across the country producing hundreds of new pipers and drummers every year.

Muirhead was voted Music Tutor of the Year Award for his work as Director of Piping and Drumming at Strathallan School in last year’s Scots Trad Music Awards. An award-winning piper, he has published two collections of original music and played for many years with Grade 1 ScottishPower.

The school was founded in 1913 and counts the great golfer Colin Montgomerie and many notable politicians, artists and athletes among its alumni.