Stuart Marshall wins second consecutive Nicol-Brown

The Internet – October 9, 2021 – For the second year in a row, Stuart Marshall of Greensboro, North Carolina, emerged the winner of the 2021 Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Championship, held online for the second straight year as well. Marshall tipped Jessica Bain of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, by one point to gain the overall title.

For the big award, Marshall received the 2021 Nicol-Brown Champion’s Pipe Chanter, donated by McCallum Bagpipes, a pipe bag of the his choice from Lee & Sons Bagpipes, and travel expenses to US$1,000 to use to compete in a major solo piping competition in 2022.

Overall

1st Stuart Marshall (16 points)

2nd Jessica Bain (15 points, a set of Pipers’ Choice Kitchen Pipes donated by Scott’s Highland Services)

3rd Callum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia (14 points, a McCallum Bagpipes Ceòl B-flat polypenco pipe chanter.

4th Henry Paluch, Aurora, Ontario (11 points, $150 piping scholarship)

5th Trevor DeMass (seven points, $100 piping scholarship)

Piobaireachd (Robert Nicol-Robert Brown Chalice)

1st Callum Bevan, “Corrienessan’s Salute” (nine points)

2nd Trevor DeMass, Murray, Utah (seven points)

3rd Stuart Marshall (six points)

4th Jessica Bain (five points)

5th Scott Long, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia (four points)

MSR (William Ross Challenge Targe)

1st Henry Paluch, “The Argyllshire Gathering,” “Delvinside,” “Tom Kettles” (eight points)

2nd Jessica Bain (six points)

3rd Sean Buchta, Florida (five points)

4th Stuart Marshall (four points)

5th Callum Bevan (three points)

6/8 Marches (Donald Macleod Memorial)

1st Stuart Marshall, “The Braemar Gathering,” “Jean Mauchline” (six points)

2nd Jessica Bain (four points)

3rd Henry Paluch (three points)

4th Callum Bevan (to points)

5th Andrew Prioli, Cranston, Rhode Island (one point)

Also competing: Sean Buchta, Florida; Zippa Curiskis, St. Paul; and Charles-David Mitchell, Kingston, Ontario.

The judges were Jenny Hazzard, Nick Hudson, Roddy MacLeod and Bob Worrall, who performed in a recorded recital video that was broadcast in conjunction with the announcement of the prizes. The judges assessed the submitted recorded video performances from each competitor over several days.

The first Nicol-Brown competition was held in 1982 as a piobaireachd-only event.

pipes|drums was once again a monetary sponsor of the event, and provided each contestant with a one-year subscription to the magazine.

