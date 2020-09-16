The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

We continue Dr. William Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series with the ever-popular piobaireachd, “Struan Robertson’s Salute,” a tune that is often the first full ceol mor composition that a piper learns, but one that has seen little analysis and few professional quality recordings.

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, which includes 170 piobaireachds, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

