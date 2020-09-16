Published: September 16, 2020

The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Struan Robertson’s Salute”

We continue Dr. William Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series with the ever-popular piobaireachd, “Struan Robertson’s Salute,” a tune that is often the first full ceol mor composition that a piper learns, but one that has seen little analysis and few professional quality recordings.

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, which includes 170 piobaireachds, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

 

 

Related

The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Too Long in this Condition”

See also
In theory, Welch compleats MacDonald’s circle with new book (video)
Published on September 14, 2020
Nicol-Brown presses ahead with 10 invitees settled
Published on September 13, 2020
See All Articles
Competitors, always tune up at least 50 yards (bands 100 yards) away from any event going on. It’s really bad form disrupting someone else’s performance, and the judge(s) won’t like you, either.

How has the COVID-19 crisis affected your practicing?

  • I'm practicing a lot more.
  • I'm practicing more.
  • I'm practicing the same.
  • I'm practicing less.
  • I'm practicing a lot less.
  • I've stopped playing all together.
You've already voted today.

September 17, 1971

Donald MacPherson wins 7th Clasp at Inverness with “Battle of Waterloo”.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?