The case for the Piobaireachd Club: Bringing the big music to your piping community

Piobaireachd clubs and community societies are popping up worldwide, and the Canadian province of New Brunswick is no exception. Colton Patterson contributes the story of the NB Piobaireachd Club and how easy it is to organize your own non-competition, performance-based group to celebrate ceol mor.

By Colton Patterson

My journey with piobaireachd started in 2018, as a student of fellow NB Piobaireachd Club co-director Gord Perry. Until then, I had a minimal understanding of the music. Its depth gripped me. A well-played tune on a good bagpipe is striking—almost hypnotic. But that same depth can also be a barrier; understanding piobaireachd requires thoughtful instruction and a fledgling curiosity.

As I spent more time studying the music, I realized there were few opportunities for pipers to showcase and discuss the music beyond the competition stage. I thought more people needed to know about this.

The idea for the club wasn’t mine originally. Like so many good things in the piping world, it started as a conversation at the pub—this time between two of my mentors, Gord and Andy. They saw the need for a space where pipers could come together, not just to discuss the music, but to build a deeper connection to its history and intricacies. The idea stuck with me, and I couldn’t let it go. With their support, I put the plan into action, and on February 18, 2020, the NB Piobaireachd Club held its debut session.

Today: 12 sessions, three cities, 47 performances from 20 players—and we’re just starting.

Piobaireachd is unique to the Highland bagpipe and unlike any other form of music. Playing this music is a test of discipline and tenacity—attributes that benefit your piping ability. To understand piobaireachd is to understand piping at its deepest level.

Outside the competitive space, piobaireachd is rarely heard in North America. It’s often seen as something practiced only by a select few committed to this specialized form—a niche within a niche. The complexity of the music presents an additional learning curve on an already notoriously challenging instrument. These factors contribute to a perception of obscure mystery, though it doesn’t have to be that way. This view can be hard to shake, but having an opportunity for pipers to discuss and perform can provide clarity and serve as a social opportunity to unite the community.

“Every piping-rich community should have a club with its own format and traditions. This concept can be replicated in its simplest form with a group of friends playing tunes in someone’s kitchen.”

The club’s mission is “To cultivate appreciation for piobaireachd by bringing pipers and the community together through music, knowledge, and discussion.” We host several events per year in different locations across the province. Sessions are held strictly in the off-season. Those in the piping and drumming community are busy enough during the contest season, and this structure keeps people engaged in the dreary winter months.

Sessions are held in person. In Fredericton, we’re fortunate to have a close partnership with the Royal Barbershop. The inviting, comfortable backroom lounge provides an intimate atmosphere for folks to enjoy the music and engage in discussion. We keep a loosely structured format. Initially, we had five performers per session, but we found four was a better fit, allowing for a more relaxed pace. Each performer is encouraged to speak about their tune and provide background context. They may play some warmup tunes to settle the instrument and adjust drones/chanter as necessary. We maintain a ~20-minute break between each performance for discussion and socializing.

We strive for accessibility and a welcoming atmosphere, whether you’re an experienced player or new to performing. Volunteers from the community play a tune of their choosing, be it a whole piece or just a part. Admission to our events is by donation, with all proceeds going back into the club to support our various educational initiatives. We are grateful for the support of the Piobaireachd Society, whose assistance has helped us expand our efforts. To date, we’ve sponsored junior piobaireachd prizes at Highland games, hosted two workshops—most recently with double Gold Medalist Ian K. MacDonald—and awarded a total of five scholarships to New Brunswick-based pipers, providing books, and complimentary lessons with silver medalist Andy Rogers.

Inspired by our club’s success, we’ve seen the launch of a similar group in Kingston, Ontario. Additionally, a previous participant in our sessions took the initiative to start their own piobaireachd group in Calgary, helping to spread appreciation for this art form further. These examples demonstrate that the model can be replicated in other communities.

It should be said that we weren’t the pioneers of this concept. Similar efforts to bring piobaireachd into more accessible, community-driven settings preceded us. One such example is the British Columbia Pipers Association, which ran its own piobaireachd club for some time. Their work, along with that of several other groups, laid the foundation for what we are building upon.

As I often say to our event attendees, “I want people to take this idea.” Every piping-rich community should have a club with its own format and traditions. This concept can be replicated in its simplest form with a group of friends playing tunes in someone’s kitchen. Simply put, find a space and gather some friends—that’s all there is to it.

Communication is key to making this happen. Social media is a powerful tool to spread the word, but one shouldn’t underestimate the importance of word-of-mouth. The best way to start is by identifying the piobaireachd players in your area and reaching out to them. Emphasizing the accessibility of the sessions will yield the best results. Once your club is up and running, determine a frequency that works best for your community. Strike the right balance to keep the momentum going but avoid oversaturation. Make sure to give ample notice so attendees can plan and performers have time to prepare their tunes.

Piobaireachd has a unique place in the world of music. It challenges musicians to engage with both the technical and expressive aspects of playing and offers opportunities for personal growth.

Looking back on the growth and impact of our club, it’s clear that there’s something here. Such efforts have shown to bring together a community of passionate pipers, but they’ve also helped raise awareness and appreciation for piobaireachd as an art form. There is an audience for this music, and a well-organized, accessible space for its enjoyment allows the art to thrive. The success of similar groups has proven that the model is replicable.

I encourage all of you reading this to get involved, whether supporting your local piobaireachd group, starting one in your community, or simply showing up to the next event. Every step we take towards growing the appreciation of piobaireachd helps preserve the tradition for years to come. The beauty of piobaireachd lies not just in its music but in its surrounding community. So, let’s keep playing, keep sharing, and keep growing—together.

Colton Patterson is a piper with the Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew Pipe Band of New Brunswick and a director of the NB Piobaireachd Club. He lives in Fredericton and helps organize workshops, competitions, and ceilidhs to support and promote piping in Atlantic Canada.

