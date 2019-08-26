The World’s in images #2, by Alister Sinclair

pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers the second of our exclusive features of photos by Alister Sinclair from the 2019 World Pipe Band Championships, August 17 at Glasgow Green, Glasgow.

A week has already passed since the sun went down over the obelisk, 2019 World Champions Inveraray & District playing and dancing into the night.

And, before we know it, next year’s World’s will be upon us, all things being equal.

We hope you enjoy our latest selection of images, and, to that end, we have introduced a new slideshow format for your additional viewing pleasure.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more photo features in the next short while.

