They can’t win the Balvenie Medal without a nomination; submissions now open

Under-appreciated fact: deserving candidates of the Balvenie Medal for Services to Piping must be nominated in order to receive the award.

For all those who have wondered why someone who’s tirelessly contributed most of their years to piping and pipe bands, looking for no compensation apart from the satisfaction of positive contribution to the art, now’s your chance to nominate them.

The National Piping Centre and the William Grant Foundation, co-organizers of the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships, are now accepting formal nominations for the Balvenie Medal.

The medal has been awarded annually since 1985, the honour presented at the Glenfiddich Championships in October at Blair Castle, Blair Atholl, Scotland.

“The award recognizes those who have made an exceptional contribution to the study, performance and appreciation of the music of the Great Highland Bagpipe and have helped sustain and promote piping as a thriving cultural tradition,” the organizers said in a statement.

Closing date for this year’s nominations is Saturday, March 31, 2026. An unidentified committee of representatives from the National Piping Centre, the William Grant Foundation and two “external members” will review the nominations and choose one recipient.

Nominations should consider how the potential recipient satisfies the criteria:

A passion for piping – an evident and deep commitment to the music and the piping world that influences those around them. A commitment to advancing the world of piping – whether in terms of the artform, engagement and participation, or its appreciation. A sense of character and personality that is a beacon of inspiration for others. Going above and beyond their given position in work or life to make a difference Fostering a strong sense of community within the piping world, collaborating to bring people together to jointly further the cause of piping. A legacy that promises to inspire future generations or will continue to benefit the piping community. A commitment to values and principles – even when it might have been challenging to hold to them.

Sound like anyone with whom you’re familiar?

If so, head to Balvenie Medal the information and nomination page to get all the details before you put together your compelling case for the 2026 recipient of the Balvenie Medal.

The 2025 Balvenie Medal was awarded to Jeannie Campbell. Check our Big Prizes database for the full list of Balvenistas.