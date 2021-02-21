Toronto Knockout players decided for March 13th final round

The Internet – February 21, 2021 – The finalists for the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Knockout were determined after the third round was completed on February 20th. With each round, contestants had to submit a recorded video of their performance, which were then judged on specific dates. Players earned points for each placing, the six with the top aggregate scores going through to the final.

Finalists

Professional (5-7-minute own choice medley)

Tyler Bridge (16 total points)

Daniel Carr (16)

Dan Pisolowski (6)

Dylan Whittemore (6)

Josh MacFarlane (5)

Ian K. MacDonald (4)

Amateur A (Grades 1-2, 4-6-minute own choice medley)

Laura Mullin (15)

Charles_David Mitchell (13)

Mitchell Arnold (11)

Chris Scharf (7)

Henry Paluch (6)

Harrison Little (4)

Amateur B (Grade 3-4, 3-5-minute own choice medley)

Tristan Perry (17)

Peter Hummel (13)

Trent Harris (11)

Annie Jacques (3)

Caleb John MacPherson (2)

Evan McConkey (1)

The organization is offering access to a streamed broadcast of the March 13th final, with a family pass available for $15.

This rendition of the Toronto Knockout is the first to be held online.

Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the 2019-20 Toronto Knockout in the Professional category.

Related

Jim McGillivray joins PPBSO Music Committee as chair



PPBSO Toronto Branch creates virtual ‘in real life’ solo competitions



Ian K. MacDonald wins 2020 Toronto Knockout

