Published: February 21, 2021

Toronto Knockout players decided for March 13th final round

The Internet – February 21, 2021 – The finalists for the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s Toronto Branch Knockout were determined after the third round was completed on February 20th. With each round, contestants had to submit a recorded video of their performance, which were then judged on specific dates. Players earned points for each placing, the six with the top aggregate scores going through to the final.

Finalists

Professional (5-7-minute own choice medley)
Tyler Bridge (16 total points)
Daniel Carr (16)
Dan Pisolowski (6)
Dylan Whittemore (6)
Josh MacFarlane (5)
Ian K. MacDonald (4)

Amateur A (Grades 1-2, 4-6-minute own choice medley)
Laura Mullin (15)
Charles_David Mitchell (13)
Mitchell Arnold (11)
Chris Scharf (7)
Henry Paluch (6)
Harrison Little (4)

Amateur B (Grade 3-4, 3-5-minute own choice medley)
Tristan Perry (17)
Peter Hummel (13)
Trent Harris (11)
Annie Jacques (3)
Caleb John MacPherson (2)
Evan McConkey (1)

The organization is offering access to a streamed broadcast of the March 13th final, with a family pass available for $15.

This rendition of the Toronto Knockout is the first to be held online.

Ian K. MacDonald was the winner of the 2019-20 Toronto Knockout in the Professional category.

 

Related

Jim McGillivray joins PPBSO Music Committee as chair

PPBSO Toronto Branch creates virtual ‘in real life’ solo competitions

 

Ian K. MacDonald wins 2020 Toronto Knockout

See also
Alert Down Under! Plenty of ways to keep in touch with pipes|drums
Published on February 20, 2021
The Pipemakers: R.G. Lawrie
Published on February 19, 2021
See All Articles
If a musical “ditty” pops into your head, such as an end-phrase, interesting turn or a unique note combination, write it down as soon as you can. Too often great ideas are lost if not captured immediately.

Sean Somers, Calgary

How much in-person practice time will your band need to get back to an acceptable competition performance standard?

  • Less than a month
  • One month
  • Two months
  • Three or more months
  • My band is already back competing
  • I don't play in a competition band
You've already voted today.

February 21, 1972

Glasgow Skye Pipe Band holds concert to raise funds to compete in Toronto.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?