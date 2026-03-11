Uddingston goes all out with Beaumont, MacLeod and McQuillan in May 8 recital

If you had the opportunity to listen to the outright artistry that achieved a combined seven Glenfiddich Championships, seven Northern Meeting Clasps, three Former Winners MSR Silver Stars and two World Solo Drumming Championships in a friendly recital setting, you’d probably go if you could, wouldn’t you?

Scotland’s Grade 2 Uddingston is making it possible when Callum Beaumont, Roddy MacLeod and Kerr McQuillan – three of the greatest players in history – perform at the Tannochside Miners’ Welfare Club, Uddingston, Lanarkshire, on May 8th, at 7:30 pm.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve attracted players of such high calibre to help us raise vital funds for the season ahead,” said Uddingston Pipe-Major John Bowes. “We had a great 2025 season, and I’m confident the 2026 season is shaping up to be just as exciting for us. Any funds raised on the night will help ensure we’re even better placed to compete this year.”

The band promises “a nice crisp pint whilst watching the best doing what they do best.”

According to the band, tickets (£20) are limited and, not surprisingly, going quickly.

The band added that it has additional fundraising initiatives planned for 2026, with the support of Wallace Bagpipes, R.G. Hardie & Co., and others.

Bowes added: “Tannochside Miners’ Welfare has been the band’s biggest supporter since our inception, and we’re excited to bring Roddy, Kerr and Callum to our practice venue and invite fellow pipe band enthusiasts along to start the season in style.”

Uddingston enjoyed an excellent 2025 competition season, winning Grade 2 at the Scottish and UK Championships and finishing second as a band in the RSPBA’s Grade 2 Champion of Champions table, and first in drumming.

A correction was made on March 11, 2026: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Callum Beumont and Roddy MacLeod had a combined six Glenfiddich Championship titles and six Northern Meeting Clasps. They have a combined seven of each. Our thanks to a faithful reader for catching the inadvertent error (although they also have six of each, if you think about it…).