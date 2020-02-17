Uist & Barra 2020 features a cadre of big winners
The annual Uist & Barra Invitational Solo Piping Competition on March 7th at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises will launch the Scottish solo piping year with the usual bevvy of players who won big prizes over the previous year.
- Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland
- Glenn Brown, Glasgow
- Sandy Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
- Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
- Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
- Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
- Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
- Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland
- Sarah Muir, Glasgow
- Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
- Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
- Niall Stewart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
The Piobaireachd, MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events will be judged by Chris Armstrong, Patricia Henderson and Colin MacLellan.
It will be the 75th time that the contest has been held. The Uist & Barra Association (Comunn Uibhist agus Bharraigh Ghlaschu) is a group based in Glasgow particularly for the many Gaelic speakers from the Hebrides who have moved to the Lowlands of Scotland over the years.
Winners of the event are a veritable who’s who of the greatest solo competition pipers of the last 100 years.
Tickets are £12 for adults and half-price for those 16 and younger.
The winner of the 2019 Uist & Barra was Finlay Johnston.
Related
Finlay Johnston wins 2019 Uist & Barra
March 2, 2019
Niall Stewart wins 2018 Uist & Barra
September 29, 2018