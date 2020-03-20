UK Championships latest RSPBA major to be cancelled

The United Kingdom Pipe Band Championships are now the third of the five major competitions in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s season to be cancelled.

Originally scheduled for June 13th in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, just outside of Belfast, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough councils made the collective decision not to hold the competition due to the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.

Like the British and European championships previously cancelled, the UK Championships will not be held in 2020.

The remaining RSPBA majors not yet cancelled are the Scottish and the World’s on July 25 in Dumbarton, Scotland, and August 14-15 in Glasgow, respectively.

St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin were the winners of the 2019 UK Championships.

There are obvious financial implications for bands regarding the major championships especially. Many organizations need to decide whether to arrange costly travel and accommodation.

he financially viability of the RSPBA has also been brought into question, since the association acknowledged in November 2019 that it reliant on payments from the 2020 major competitions to cover sizable debt incurred for the renovation of its Glasgow headquarters.

Related

European Championships cancelled

March 18, 2020

Renfrewshire Council grounds British Championships

March 16, 2020

RSPBA financial statement raises more questions than answers

