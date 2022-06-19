Ulster Scottish blows them away in the Windy City

Chicago – June 18, 2022 – Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia won the 2022 Chicago Highland Games with firsts in both events against five other Grade 2 bands, as the Chicago Highland Games returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event saw bands compete in “concert” formation, rather than the traditional backs-to-the-audience closed circle. There were four piping, two drumming judges and one ensemble judge for each event.

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish (2,2,2,1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (1,1,1,2,2,2,2)

3rd Great Lakes (4,4,3,3,4,3,4)

4th City of Chicago (3,6,6,4,5,5,3)

5th Midlothian Scottish (5,3,5,6,6,4,5)

6th Greater Midwest (6,5,4,5,3,6,6)

Judges: Campbell, McIntyre, Iain Donaldson, Ken Eller (piping); Duncan Millar, Glenn Kvidahl (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (1,2,1,1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (2,1,3,2,2,2,2)

3rd Great Lakes (4,4,5,4,4,3,4)

4th City of Chicago (3,6,4,3,5,5,3)

5th Greater Midwest (6,3,6,5,3,4,5)

6th Midlothian Scottish (5,5,2,6,6,6,6)

Judges: Campbell, McIntyre, Iain Donaldson, Ken Eller (piping); Duncan Millar, Glenn Kvidahl (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)