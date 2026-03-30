Victorian Championships: Hawthorn, City of Melbourne on top

Melbourne – March 29, 2026 – The 2026 Victorian Pipe Band Championships were held in conjunction with the Melbourne Highland Games & Celtic Festival in the eastern suburb of Croydon. City of Melbourne Highland prevailed in Grade 2, the day’s top contested event.

The only Grade 1 entry, Hawthorn, performed for comments from the judges. A total of 25 bands competed in typical late March Melbourne weather: warm and mostly sunny, with temepratures reaching about 26°C.

At the event, longtime competitor, judge and teacher Andrew Womersley was presented with the 2026 Sir Rupert Hamer Award by Pipe Bands Victoria.

Nat Russell, the former pipe-major of 1998 World Champions Victoria Police and the Grade 1 Royal Ulster Constabulary, and workshop leader, was presented with a 50-year judging service award from the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Adjudication Panel Management Board by RSPBA judge and Russell’s longtime leading-drummer, Paul Turner.

As with all Australian pipe band competitions, all bands had the opportunity to play in both of their grade’s events.

Grade 1 (one performed)

Medley

Hawthorn

Comments: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

Hawthorn

Comments: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Grade 2 (two competed)

Overall

1st City of Melbourne Highland

2nd Moorabbin

Drumming: City of Melbourne

Medley

1st City of Melbourne Highland (1,1,2,1)

2nd Moorabbin (2,2,1,2)

Judges: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

1st Moorabbin (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd City of Melbourne Highland (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Grade 3 (four competed)

Overall

1st Old Scotch 1

2nd Scotch College 1

3rd Victoria Scottish

4th Haileybury 1

Drumming: Scotch College

Medley

1st Scotch College 1 (3,3,1,1)

2nd Old Scotch 1 (2,2,3,3) (ens.pref.)

3rd Victoria Scottish (1,1,4,4)

4th Haileybury 1 (4,4,2,2)

Judges: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

1st Old Scotch 1 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Scotch College 1 (2,2,2,2)

3rd Victoria Scottish (3,3,4,3)

4th Haileybury 1 (4,4,3,4)

Judges: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Grade 4A (one played)

Medley

City of Melbourne 2

Comments: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

City of Melbourne 2

Comments: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Grade 4B (11 competed)

Overall

1st Scotch College 2

2nd PLC Melbourne

3rd Riverina Highlanders

4th Ballarat Grammar

5th Golden City

6th Royal Caledonian Society SA

Drumming: PLC Melbourne

Medley

1st Scotch College 2 (2,2,2,1)

2nd PLC Melbourne (6,5,3,3)

3rd Golden City (3,6,1,6) (ens.pref.)

4th Ballarat Grammar (4,4,4,4) (ens.pref.)

5th Riverina Highlanders (5,3,6,2)

6th Royal Caledonian Society SA (1,1,8,7)

Judges: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

1st Scotch College 2 (2,1,2,2)

2nd PLC Melbourne (6,5,1,1)

3rd Riverina Highlanders (4,4,4,3) (ens.pref.)

4th Ballarat Grammar (3,2,6,4)

5th Golden City (5,3,3,5)

6th Royal Caledonian Society SA (1,6,8,8)

Judges: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Novice A (two competed)

Overall

1st Scotch College 1

2nd Haileybury 1

Drumming: Scotch College 1

Medley

1st Scotch College 1 (1,1,2,1)

2nd Haileybury 1 (2,2,1,2)

Judges: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

MSR

1st Scotch College 1 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Haileybury 1 (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)

Novice B (four competed)

Overall

1st Scotch College 2

2nd PLC Melbourne

3rd Ballarat Grammar

4th Haileybury 2

Drumming: Scotch College 2

Medley

1st Scotch College 2 (1,1,2,1)

2nd PLC Melbourne (3,2,1,3)

3rd Ballarat Grammar (4,4,3,2)

4th Haileybury 2 (2,3,4,4)

Judges: J. Easdon, S. Dalziel (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Andrew Wormesley (drumming)

Marches

1st Scotch College 2 (1,3,2,1)

2nd PLC Melbourne (3,1,1,2)

3rd Ballarat Grammar (2,2,5,4)

4th Haileybury 2 (4,4,3,5)

5th Scotch College 3 (5,5,4,3)

6th Haileybury 3 (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Brian Niven, D. Telford (piping); Scott Nicolson (ensemble); Harold Gillespie (drumming)