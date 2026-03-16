Moorabbin City the top winner at Haileybury down under

Keysborough, Victoria, Australia – March 15, 2026 – Grade 2 Moorabbin City were the winners in the top contested grade at the Haileybury Pipe Band Competition, where a total of 31 bands competed across all grades. Grade 1 Hawthorn performed a Medley and MSR for judges’ comments as the only band in the top grade.

This contest is a regular event on the Pipe Bands Victoria calendar and is staged on the grounds of Haileybury College in Melbourne’s southeastern suburb of Keysborough. The venue’s large oval is used for the competition circles and massed bands. The private school runs a comprehensive piping and drumming teaching program and fields three competition bands.

The mark from the one piping judge for each grade was doubled in the results, and the ensemble ranking broke any ties. The competition was run by Pipe Bands Victoria.

Grade 1 (one performed)

Medley

Hawthorn

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)

MSR

Hawthorn

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Grade 2 (two competed)

Overall

1st Moorabbin City

2nd City of Melbourne 1

Medley

1st Moorabbin City (1,1,1)

2nd City of Melbourne 1 (2,2,2)

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming)), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)

MSR

1st Moorabbin (2,1,1)

2nd City of Melbourne 1 (2,1,1)

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Grade 3 (four competed

Overall

1st Scots College 1

2nd Old Scotch 1

3rd Victoria Scottish

4th Haileybury 1

Medley

1st Scots College 1 (1,3,3)

2nd Old Scotch 1 (3,2,1)

3rd Victoria Scottish (2,4,2)

4th Haileybury 1 (4,1,4)

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming)), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)

MSR

1st Scots College 1 (2,2,2) (ens.pref.)

2nd Old Scotch 1 (3,1,1) (ens.pref.)

3rd Victoria Scottish (1,3,3)

4th Haileybury 1 (4,4,4)

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Grade 4A (one played)

Medley

City of Melbourne 2

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming)), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)

MSR

City of Melbourne 2

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Grade 4B (11 total; nine competed in both events and counted in aggregate)

Overall

1st Scotch College 2

2nd Ballarat Grammar

3rd PLC Melbourne

4th Riverina Highlanders

5th Golden City

6th City of Melbourne 3

7th Watsonia RSL

8th Haileybury 2

9th Eastern Districts

Medley

1st Scotch College 2 (1,1,1)

2nd Ballarat Grammar (2,3,6)

3rd Golden City (3,6,2)

4th Riverina Highlanders (4,4,3)

5th PLC Melbourne (5,2,4)

6th City of Melbourne 3 (6,8,5)

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming)), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)

Marches

1st Scotch College 2 (1,1,1)

2nd Old Scotch 2 (5,4,4)

3rd Ballarat Grammar (4,3,5)

4th Watsonia RSL (2,9,9)

5th PLC Melbourne (8,2,2)

6th Riverina Highlanders (6,6,3)

7th City of Melbourne 3 (2,9,9)

8th Golden City (3,6,2)

9th Haileybury 2 (9,8,8)

10th Eastern Districts (10,10,10)

11th Haileybury 4 (11,11,11)

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Novice A (two competed)

1st Scotch College 1 (1,1,1)

2nd Haileybury 1 (2,2,2)

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Novice B (no aggregate)

Medley (four competed)

1st Scotch College 2 (1,1,1)

2nd Haileybury 2 (3,2,2)

3rd PLC Melbourne (2,3,3)

4th Ballarat Grammar (4,4,4)

Judges: Scott Nicolson (piping), Harold Gillespie (drumming), Brian Niven (ensemble)

Marches (six competed)

1st PLC Melbourne (1,1,1)

2nd Scotch College 2 (2,2,2)

3rd Haileybury 2 (3,5,3)

4th Scotch College 3 (4,3,4)

5th Ballarat Grammar (6,4,5)

6th Haileybury 3 (5,6,6)

Judges: Ainsley Hart (piping), Paul Turner (drumming)), Andrew Wormesley (ensemble)