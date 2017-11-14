Videos: 2017 Sherriff MSR competition

(Page 1 of 10)

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our readers videos of the full performances at the 2017 George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition, held at St. Paul’s Church in Hamilton, Ontario.



The MSR event was won by Tori Killoran of Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, and the overall champion was Alistair Bevan of Abbotsford, British Columbia.

+ 2017 Sherriff Champion: Alistair Bevan

The competition is organized by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, and brings together 10 of North America’s best amateur pipers based on competition results from the previous year, as identified by their home associations.

The videos are in order of the top-five places and then alphabetically by last name. Just keep turning the pages to get to them.

