Watson, we need you: Boghall has new P-S

Published: June 22, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia has made Calum Watson its pipe-sergeant after incumbent Alexander Scougall has decided to take his professional career to England.

A veteran of the Boghall organization, learning his craft at George Watson’s College where Grade 1 band Pipe-Major Ross Harvey and Juvenile band Pipe-Major Iain Simpson run the piping program, Watson is probably best known as a successful young solo piping competitor. He has won, among other awards, the aggregate B-Grade at the Cowal Gathering the last two years.

Watson filled in for Harvey at the 2016 pipes|drums-sponsored Pipes+Drums Recital at Piping Live!, accompanying Lead-Drummer Gordon Brown.

+ Pipes+Drums 2016 videos: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate

A member of Peoples Ford Boghall since 2013, Watson has served as pipe-major of the Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Novice Juvenile band since 2014.

“It is a huge honour to have been appointed as the band’s pipe-sergeant,” Watson said in a band statement. “Ross has been a huge inspiration to me over the years, having been my first pipe-major back in 2007. I am looking forward to working closely with Ross moving forward. The band is working extremely hard behind the scenes and I am certain it won’t be long before we are firmly back in the prize list.”

Since Harvey took over as pipe-major of Peoples Ford Boghall in 2016, the band has not been in the prize-list at an RSPBA major championship, generally finishing seventh or eighth.

+ Video: Boghall P-M Ross Walker retires

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
June 23, 1314Battle of Bannockburn.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Take me to church
    Thu, 1 Jun 2017
    There are few competing pipers and drummers who would list “Highland Cathedral” as their favourite tune. In fact, many of us dislike it, perhaps because so  many non-pipers/drummers love it. But we will play it exactly for that re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 24, 2017European Pipe Band ChampionshipsForres, Scotland

June 28, 2017Balmoral School of Piping and Drumming Indy SessionUniv. of Indianapolis, 1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227

June 30, 2017Embro Highland GamesEmbro, ON

July 1, 2017SOUND ADVICE Summer SchoolUniversity of Regina

July 7, 2017Kincardine Scottish FestivalVictoria Park, Kincardine, ON

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Don’t be frightened to have your reed seats checked or opened out. It will not affect the sound and will help with reed selection and set up.
Euan Anderson, Edinburgh
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Gandy all together