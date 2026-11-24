What Are We Actually Judging? A proposal for clearer solo bass and tenor drumming standards – Part 1

Editor’s note: In his two-part contributed article, Eric Légère examines the lack of clear musical, technical, tonal, and visual expectations in solo bass and tenor competitions.

He proposes using the progressive Piping and Drumming Qualifications Board (PDQB) Levels 2-6 framework as a possible foundation for clearer standards, while recognizing that associations employ different grading systems, ranging from Grade 5 to Open/Professional.

A central argument is that solo bass and tenor events are musical competitions, and that musical performance must take precedence over flourishing.

By Eric Légère

Solo bass and tenor drumming have evolved into sophisticated musical disciplines, but competition rules do not always explain what performers should demonstrate at each grade. Could a clearer, education-based framework improve development, accessibility and adjudication while ensuring that music always comes first?

Solo bass and tenor drumming have evolved considerably over the past several decades. Today’s leading competitors demonstrate rhythmic precision, tonal control, dynamic expression, musical interpretation, technical proficiency and – in the case of flourishing tenor drummers – highly developed visual presentation.

Despite this progress, a fundamental question remains largely unanswered:

What, specifically, should solo bass and tenor drummers be expected to demonstrate at each competition grade?

This problem is not confined to one association. Pipe band associations worldwide generally prescribe the types and lengths of music required in solo bass and tenor competitions. However, many provide limited guidance concerning the musical, technical, tonal and – in tenor drumming – visual skills expected at each grade.

Competitors are often told what music to perform without being given a sufficiently detailed explanation of the standard they are expected to demonstrate while performing it. That lack of definition affects competitors, instructors, promoters and adjudicators alike.

Different systems, but a common challenge

Solo grading structures vary considerably among pipe band associations. Some use progressive grades ranging from Grade 5 through Grade 1 and Open, while others group competitors into broader categories such as Novice, Intermediate and Open. Terminology and promotion systems may differ, but the underlying challenge is the same: competitors and adjudicators need a clearer understanding of what distinguishes one level of performance from the next.

For simplicity, this article concentrates on three broad levels:

Novice

Intermediate

Open

These categories are not intended to replace any association’s existing grading system. Associations using Grade 5 through Open/Professional could distribute the proposed competencies across their existing grades. The purpose is to offer a common framework that can be adapted to different organizational structures.

Music must come first

Before discussing technical requirements or tenor flourishing, one principle must be made unmistakably clear:

Solo bass and tenor drumming competitions are musical competitions. Musical performance must take precedence over visual presentation.

A solo bass or tenor drummer’s first responsibility is to support and enhance the music. That requires accurate rhythm, steady tempo, tonal consistency, phrasing, expression, dynamics, appropriate rhythmic variation and a clear understanding of the pipe tunes being performed.

Flourishing can contribute significantly to a tenor performance, but it should never compensate for weak musical playing. A technically difficult flourish should not receive greater credit if its execution disrupts the rhythm, produces poor tone, interferes with phrasing or causes the performer to lose musical connection with the piper.

Similarly, a tenor drummer should not be disadvantaged merely because the performance emphasizes rhythmical playing rather than flourishing.

I experienced this directly at the 2026 Winter Storm Intermediate North American Tenor Drumming Championship. I placed third while performing entirely as a rhythm tenor drummer, without flourishing. That result demonstrated that a tenor performance can be competitive on the strength of its musical content, rhythmic interpretation, dynamics, tone and integration with the piping.

Flourishing is one specialized component of tenor drumming, but it is not what makes someone a tenor drummer, nor is it a substitute for musicianship.

An effective competition framework should recognize both approaches. A rhythm tenor drummer who delivers an exceptional musical performance should be capable of defeating a flourishing tenor drummer whose visual content is more difficult but whose musical performance is less accomplished.

The visual element should enhance the music. The music should never become secondary to the visual element.

What should be assessed?

Solo bass and tenor drumming share several essential assessment areas:

Tempo and pulse

Rhythmic accuracy and control

Tonal quality and consistency

Tuning and instrument preparation

Phrasing and musical interpretation

Dynamic expression

Appropriateness of scores and rhythmic variations

Execution and technical control

Integration with the piping

Transitions between tunes and musical idioms

Overall musical presentation

Bass drumming also requires control of weight, articulation, resonance, dynamics and the placement of rhythmical emphasis. The bass drummer should demonstrate an understanding of the melody and phrase structure rather than merely marking the beat.

Tenor drumming requires the same fundamental musical awareness. Where flourishing is included, additional considerations arise: control, timing, clarity, balance, posture, variety, difficulty, transitions and the relationship between each movement and the musical phrase.

These shared and discipline-specific expectations should be explained in association rules or supporting adjudication guidance.

The problem with “Visual Effect”

Some competition rules state that solo tenor drummers are assessed in an additional category commonly called “Visual Effect.” However, the term is not always clearly defined.

What exactly does “Visual Effect” mean in a tenor drumming competition?

Does it refer to the variety of flourishes? Their difficulty? Their height, shape, symmetry and clarity? The performer’s posture and bearing? The relationship between the movements and the musical phrase? The ability to move seamlessly between flourishing and rhythmical playing?

Presumably, the assessment includes several or all of these elements. Without a definition, however, competitors and adjudicators are left to interpret the category individually.

Two adjudicators might have very different ideas about what constitutes an effective visual performance. One might reward technical difficulty and variety, while another might value restraint, cleanliness and musical placement. One competitor might believe that more flourishing will necessarily produce a higher score, while another might select fewer movements and execute them more precisely.

Reasonable adjudicators will sometimes reach different conclusions. That is part of subjective musical assessment. They should, however, begin with a shared understanding of what the assessment category means.

This is particularly important when adjudicators come primarily from a snare-drumming background. Their musical knowledge and adjudication experience remain valuable, but the specialized technical vocabulary of bass and tenor drumming – and especially contemporary tenor flourishing – may not always be formally defined in the rules available to them.

Clearer guidance would support adjudicators without restricting their professional judgment.

From “Visual Effect” to “Visual Presentation”

“Visual Presentation” may be a more appropriate term than “Visual Effect.” It more accurately describes what a tenor drummer produces through physical movement during a live musical performance.

Visual Presentation: The controlled, precise, varied and musically appropriate use of tenor flourishing movements and transitions, assessed in relation to execution, timing, clarity, balance, posture, expression and integration with the musical performance.

The category could include:

Control and clarity of movements

Timing and coordination with the musical phrase

Appropriate variety and difficulty for the grade

Smooth transitions between flourishing and rhythmical playing

Posture, balance, bearing and overall presentation

Consistency of execution

Originality and creativity

Whether the visual content supports rather than disrupts the music

These considerations would not necessarily require separate numerical scores. They could instead provide competitors and adjudicators with a common descriptive framework.

Most importantly, contest rules should state explicitly that visual presentation is subordinate to musical performance. Flourishing should receive credit when it is controlled and musically integrated, but it should not automatically outweigh superior rhythmical playing.

Connecting competition with education

One possible solution is to align solo bass and tenor competition standards with the progressive educational structure established by the Piping and Drumming Qualifications Board.

The PDQB Bass and Tenor syllabus provides a structured pathway through Levels 2 to 6. Its practical requirements introduce musical and technical skills progressively, while associated structured-learning materials provide recognized terminology, exercises and – in tenor drumming – flourishing movements and symbols.

Rather than creating an entirely new system, pipe band associations could use this existing framework as the foundation for clearly stated minimum expectations.

Competition level Proposed musical requirement Proposed PDQB alignment Novice Two-part 2/4 March and two-part 6/8 March Levels 2-3 Intermediate Four-part MSR Levels 2-5 Open/Professional Four-part MSR, plus four-part Hornpipe & Jig Levels 2-6

For tenor drummers who flourish, the progressive flourishing vocabulary associated with the corresponding PDQB levels could establish grade-level expectations. For bass drummers and rhythm tenor drummers, the same structure could establish progressive musical, rhythmical, technical and tonal expectations without imposing a flourishing requirement.

This does not mean competitors would need to hold PDQB certificates before entering competitions. Nor should a solo contest become a compulsory technical examination.

The purpose would be to establish an identifiable developmental foundation. Competitors could understand what they are expected to demonstrate, instructors could plan training more effectively, and adjudicators could assess performances against more consistent grade-level expectations.

Associations using Grade 5 through Open/Professional could distribute the PDQB competencies more gradually across their existing grades rather than adopting the three categories exactly as presented.

A proposed musical progression

At the Novice level, I propose a two-part 2/4 march and a two-part 6/8 march. These idioms let developing bass and tenor drummers demonstrate tempo, pulse, phrasing, rhythmic control, tonal consistency, introductory dynamic expression, and appropriate technical skills without being overwhelmed by overly long selections.

At the Intermediate level, competitors could perform a march, strathspey and reel, with a minimum of four parts in each tune. This would require them to interpret three distinct idioms and demonstrate control through changes in rhythmic character, tempo, phrasing, dynamics and technical content.

At the Open/Professional level, competitors could perform both a four-part march, strathspey and reel and a four-part hornpipe and jig. This would provide a broader test of musical versatility, stamina, technical control, compositional judgment and the ability to interpret contrasting idioms.

For tenor competitors who choose to flourish, the increasing length and musical complexity would create opportunities to demonstrate a wider range of movements and transitions. However, the assessment should continue to prioritize whether those movements complement the musical phrase.

For bass drummers, the progression would permit increasingly sophisticated use of dynamics, phrasing, tonal expression, rhythmic variation and musical emphasis.

These requirements are intended as a starting point for discussion. Contest schedules, event duration, access to pipers, regional participation levels, and competitors’ developmental needs would all need to be considered before implementation.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of Eric Légère’s proposal for clearer solo bass and tenor drumming standards

Eric Légère is a competitive Western United States Pipe Band Association and British Columbia Pipers’ Association solo snare, bass and tenor drummer, and a PDQB Snare Drumming Assessor for Levels 2-6. He has competed in pipe bands and solo events in Canada, the United States and Scotland. In 2026, he placed third at the Winter Storm Intermediate North American Tenor Drumming Championship while performing entirely as a rhythm tenor drummer. He lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado.