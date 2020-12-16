Published: December 16, 2020

With all nine fingers crossed, Inverness and Oban accepting entries

With fingers crossed in the hope that there will be in-person events in late summer 2021, the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting, the world’s most prestigious non-invitation solo piping competitions, are accepting entries from the world’s top players.

Just as there’s no guarantee that the Oban- and Inverness-based competitions will take place, applicants will have their entries reviewed through a rigorous vetting process that begins with each piper’s grading from the Competing Pipers Association. Selections conclude with a “Joint Committee” meeting of representatives from various piping organizations determining who will be accepted to events like the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and Silver Medal events.

When asked if there is a date for deciding whether in-person competitions will happen, organizer Torquil Telfer said, “There is no specific go/no-go date at present. Many aspects will need to be taken into consideration, not least health and safety for all players, audience and officials, and we will strictly follow all government advice. I fully understand the dilemma for all competitors, not least overseas players who have to make travel arrangements and incur significant costs in attending the meetings. Hopefully, the way forward will be clear when the joint committee meets.”

Both events were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exception being the MacGregor Memorial piobaireachd competition run by the Argyllshire Gathering. Reserved for pipers 22 years and younger, the MacGregor was held online, with Campbell Wilson of Christchurch, New Zealand, winning.

Telfer said that if events can’t be held in-person he personally doubts that the senior competitions would take place online. “They would not hold the same value and respect as a live performance, but let’s hope that 2021 will prove to be a successful piping year.”

The two competitions have been held for more than a century. Non-UK pipers typically comprise more than a third of contestants.

 

Related

Campbell Wilson wins online MacGregor Memorial
August 28, 2020

Eight MacGregor Memorial finalists picked
August 2, 2020

Argyllshire Gathering takes MacGregor Memorial online
June 17, 2020

Oban officially cancelled; could hold autumn invitational
July 13, 2020

No meeting in Inverness, but Oban gathering still a glimmer
April 14, 2020

 

See also
Southern Hemisphere Online Mini-Bands attract 57 entries
Published on December 16, 2020
Doctors of piping: Top physician-pipers on pipe bands’ return from COVID-19 – Part 2 (video)
Published on December 15, 2020
See All Articles
Pipers: Never start your tune in competition unless your pipes are 100% in tune or the red light is on.

If you had to choose one, what is the most important quality for a piping/drumming judge?

  • Fame - has won major prizes.
  • Experience - a long track record of competition success.
  • Knowledge - depth of intelligence about the music.
  • Fairness - calls it like he/she hears it without bias.
  • Accredited - has passed official association tests.
You've already voted today.

December 16

We have nothing significant for today. If you know of a historic or noteworthy event for this date, please let us know.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?