With three pipers winning two qualifying events, who’s on tap for the Glenfiddich?

The Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championship is the world’s pre-eminent competition.

Pipers gain invitations by winning any of these prestigious events (current winner):

The previous year’s Glenfiddich Champion (Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland)

The Clasp at the Northern Meeting (Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland)

Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering (Stuart Liddell)

Silver Star Former Winners’ MSR at the Northern Meeting (Callum Beaumont)

Former Winners MSR at the Argyllshire Gathering (Finlay Johnston, Glasgow)

Piping Live! Masters (Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia)

Previous year’s Scottish Piping Society of London aggregate Champion (Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh)

Bratach Gorm at the Scottish Piping Society of London (Finlay Johnston)

Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Argyllshire Gathering (Steven Leask, Glasgow)

Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal at the Northern Meeting (Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh)

Notice that three pipers – Callum Beaumont, Finlay Johnston and Stuart Liddell – won more than one of the events that earn them a Glenfiddich invitation.

So, what happens?

Well, the National Piping Centre, organizers of the event, have confirmed that they go to the second prize-winners at these events in this order of preference:

The Clasp at the Northern Meeting Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering Former Winners MSR at the Argyllshire Gathering Silver Star Former Winners’ MSR at the Northern Meeting

(According to the organizers, second prize in the Silver Star MSR was previously number three in the order of preference, and second in the Former Winners’ MSR at Oban was fourth.)

So, if all accept their invitations, these should be the 10 competing at the 2025 Glenfiddhich:

If all accept their invitation, three will make their first appearance at the Glenfiddich: Ben Duncan, Steven Leask and Brodie Watson-Massey, who, at age 22, will be one of the youngest pipers ever to compete at the event.

The remaining seven are veterans of the event. Beaumont, Johnston, and Liddell have each previously won the Glenfiddich Championship more than once.

The organizers advise that invitations are still to be confirmed, and the final 10 to compete at the 2025 Glenfiddich will be in place by September 29th.