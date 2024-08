World Champion St. Laurence O’Toole drum corps leads band off Glasgow Green

St. Laurence O’Toole marched off the park at Glasgow Green with the 2024 World Pipe Band Drumming Champion corps leading the band. It was the seventh drumming title for the band under Leading-Drummer Stephen Creighton.

Enjoy a brief video of St. Laurence O’Toole celebrating their success on August 17, 2024.