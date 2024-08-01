World’s live-streaming: it’s on

Glasgow Life, the overall organizers and licensees of the World Pipe Band Championships, have confirmed that the competition will once again be live-streamed this year by Glasgow Life.

The Grade 1 competitions on Friday, August 16th, will be broadcast without commentary, apart from that of Fergus Muirhead, who will announce bands as they enter the competition arena.

The Grade 1 events on Saturday will be live-streamed by BBC Scotland with the usual commentary.

Fourteen Grade 1 bands have entered for the 2024 World’s.

The order of play for both Medley and MSR events on Friday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):

Closkelt (Northern Ireland) Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland) ScottishPower (Scotland) Simon Fraser University (Canada) St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland) City of Dunedin (USA) 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) Inveraray & District (Scotland) Johnstone (Scotland) Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Order of play for both events on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):