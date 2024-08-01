News
August 01, 2024

World’s live-streaming: it’s on

The BBC’s Jackie Bird interviews 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe-Major Ross Harvey. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Glasgow Life, the overall organizers and licensees of the World Pipe Band Championships, have confirmed that the competition will once again be live-streamed this year by Glasgow Life.

The Grade 1 competitions on Friday, August 16th, will be broadcast without commentary, apart from that of Fergus Muirhead, who will announce bands as they enter the competition arena.

The Grade 1 events on Saturday will be live-streamed by BBC Scotland with the usual commentary.

Fourteen Grade 1 bands have entered for the 2024 World’s.

The order of play for both Medley and MSR events on Friday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):

  1. Closkelt (Northern Ireland)
  2. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
  3. Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)
  4. ScottishPower (Scotland)
  5. Simon Fraser University (Canada)
  6. St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
  7. Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)
  8. Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)
  9. City of Dunedin (USA)
  10. 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)
  11. Inveraray & District (Scotland)
  12. Johnstone (Scotland)
  13. Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)
  14. St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Order of play for both events on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):

  1. St. Laurence O’Toole
  2. Simon Fraser University
  3. Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
  4. Inveraray & District
  5. Field Marshal Montgomery
  6. Police Scotland Fife
  7. Closkelt
  8. ScottishPower
  9. City of Dunedin
  10. St. Thomas Alumni
  11. Johnstone
  12. Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
  13. 78th Fraser Highlanders
  14. Police Scotland & Federation

 

 

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
July 30, 2024
Tribute to the late Ken Eller at Pacific Northwest Games; Alastair Lee wins Open Piping trophy; SFU takes overall
Results
July 29, 2024
SFU and St. Thomas split Grade 1 at Enumclaw
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?