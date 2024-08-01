World’s live-streaming: it’s on
Glasgow Life, the overall organizers and licensees of the World Pipe Band Championships, have confirmed that the competition will once again be live-streamed this year by Glasgow Life.
The Grade 1 competitions on Friday, August 16th, will be broadcast without commentary, apart from that of Fergus Muirhead, who will announce bands as they enter the competition arena.
The Grade 1 events on Saturday will be live-streamed by BBC Scotland with the usual commentary.
Fourteen Grade 1 bands have entered for the 2024 World’s.
The order of play for both Medley and MSR events on Friday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):
- Closkelt (Northern Ireland)
- Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
- Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)
- ScottishPower (Scotland)
- Simon Fraser University (Canada)
- St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
- Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)
- Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)
- City of Dunedin (USA)
- 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)
- Inveraray & District (Scotland)
- Johnstone (Scotland)
- Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)
- St. Thomas Alumni (USA)
Order of play for both events on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 am GMT (5:30 am ET):
- St. Laurence O’Toole
- Simon Fraser University
- Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
- Inveraray & District
- Field Marshal Montgomery
- Police Scotland Fife
- Closkelt
- ScottishPower
- City of Dunedin
- St. Thomas Alumni
- Johnstone
- Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
- 78th Fraser Highlanders
- Police Scotland & Federation
