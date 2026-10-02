Worlds livestream not cancelled, according to BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland has re-confirmed to pipes|drums that it has not decided on the World Pipe Band Championships broadcasts, including the popular livestream available free to a worldwide audience.

The tentative status of the programming aligns with previous years, when decisions were not announced until much closer to the event.

After receiving alerts and inquiries stemming from a story in The Times and Facebook posts and comments, pipes|drums reached out to BBC Scotland directly for clarification.

“No decisions have been taken about our coverage of this event in 2027,” said a BBC Scotland spokesperson, but with the caveat, “As announced earlier this year, the BBC needs to save at least £500-million over the next three years across the organization.”

The Times story’s headline reads: “BBC pulls out of World Pipe Band Championship coverage” with a subhead “After 21 years of broadcasting the showcase of the world’s finest pipers and drummers, the corporation’s cost-cutting has dealt it a deathly blow.” But the article goes on to quote the BBC: “No decisions have been taken about our coverage of this event in 2027,” the same statement provided to pipes|drums.

HELP SAVE THE WORLDS LIVESTREAM! While the BBC has not decided on a livestream of the 2027 World Pipe Band Championships, its future is very much in doubt. pipes|drums has created a petition to save the broadcast. SIGN THE PETITION!



As a publicly funded broadcaster, the BBC relies on government subsidies and television and radio licenses from UK citizens to create its programming. Though much of its original programming is renowned and envied worldwide, the broadcaster is under constant watch and criticism from UK licensees and taxpayers.

“We don’t release details of program budgets for commercial reasons.” – BBC spokesperson

Neither the terms of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s and Worlds organizer and promoter Glasgow Life’s monetary or handshake agreement with the BBC are known, nor is the RSPBA’s agreement with Glasgow Life.

Because of its UK public funding and commercial-free status, the BBC does not typically make livestreams available worldwide. The World Pipe Band Championships livestream is an exception. It also generally does not permit pay-per-view broadcasting.

When asked for its approximate budget for the Worlds 2026 broadcast, the BBC Scotland spokesperson said, “We don’t release details of program budgets for commercial reasons.”

BBC Scotland began broadcasting the Worlds in 2006 and first livestreamed it in 2009 to a UK-only audience. The livestream became available to an international audience in 2011.

Some familiar with the Worlds have wondered whether the event should be formally licensed and offered as a pay-per-view broadcast, given the tens of thousands worldwide the BBC has claimed watched the livestream and the revenues shared with the performers and composers, who are legally entitled to royalties.

A BBC pay-per-view broadcast is a remote possibility, given the broadcaster’s policies and rules, which specify that BBC on-demand content should not be offered on a pay-per-view basis through other platforms.

In June 2026, the BBC introduced a $12.99/month ($69.99/year) BBC.com/BBC app subscription for Canadian customers, which is not pay-per-view, but a Worlds livestream would likely require a separate commercial agreement.

The BBC could possibly legally produce the program, while a third party sells international access. The BBC’s iPlayer service is UK-only, not included in the BBC’s international subscription product. A rights agreement could possibly separate UK BBC distribution from international commercial streaming.

The free BBC internationally available livestream is certainly ideal for piping and drumming enthusiasts, but, should the broadcasts fall victim to draconian cuts on the horizon, the RSPBA and Glasgow Life could conceivably license the Worlds to a commercial streaming company and charge, for example, £10-20 for a weekend pass, provided underlying music/performance laws are followed.

For the past several years, Glasgow Life has livestreamed the Worlds Friday Grade 1 events on its YouTube channel, not the BBC. The Friday livestream uses the multiple cameras, microphones, personnel, and mobile editing units the BBC uses for its Saturday livestream.

In 2022, Glasgow Life told pipes|drums that it produces the event under licence from the RSPBA and that BBC Scotland pays for the rights to broadcast it. The financial terms have never been made public.

“BBC Scotland is making proportionate savings, and a commissioning review across all of our content is ongoing as part of that process.”

If one exists, the agreement for Glasgow Life or the RSPBA to use BBC personnel and gear is also unknown.

“BBC Scotland is making proportionate savings, and a commissioning review across all of our content is ongoing as part of that process,” the BBC spokesperson stressed.

Inner Ear, the company that produced the Worlds livestream, reported that 180,000 unique viewers watched the 2016 broadcast, but 50,000 is likely more accurate.

An economic-impact study found that the 2017 Worlds attracted 19,633 spectators and £4-million in direct economic impact for the city of Glasgow. It also reported that viewers in more than 80 countries accessed the livestream.

The RSPBA reported approximately £225,000 in income from the 2025 World Championships, which would not include total ticket revenue, since Glasgow Life operates the event under licence from the RSPBA. The RSPBA’s reported Worlds income presumably includes only event/licensing arrangements and other related receipts, and not the entire gate.

Glasgow Life has reported that 35,000 spectators and supporters attended the 2026 Worlds over the two days, presumably double-counting those who attended both days.

Glasgow Life has started selling tickets to the 2027 Worlds, with advance adult tickets to enter the grounds ranging from £16 (advance) to £21.50 walk-up for Friday, and £28 (advance) and £33 (walk-up) for Saturday.

Reserved seat tickets for the Grade 1 arena on Saturday are priced at £45 (advance) and £49.50 (walk-up), but Glasgow Life has already reported “the first phase of Grade 1 tickets has sold out,” with another allotment made available closer to August 14th, the date of the competition.

According to the RSPBA, the 2026 World Champion, Simon Fraser University, received £2000 for their achievement.

The RSPBA also licenses the World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championships to Glasgow Life. Adult tickets are £11.20, but children get in free.

The monetary prize for the 2025 World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Champion was zero.