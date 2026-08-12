Worlds Week Question of the Day #2:

We’re asking one important question each day of Piping Live! 2026.

Here are responses from Tuesday, August 12th, asking whether the use of artificial intelligence in competition should be regulated by pipe band associations.

If you’re around Piping Live! and would like to express your (very) brief thoughts on our Question of the Day, just step right up! All opinions are welcome and valid. . . and it won’t be the end of the world (or your pipe band) if you say it.